ΗΠΑ: Εταιρεία κυκλοφορεί εσώρουχα με τα ονόματα των… Φάουτσι, Κουόμο και Νιούσομ
Εταιρεία εσωρούχων αποφάσισε να εκμεταλλευτεί τη δημοσιότητα του κορυφαίου επιδημιολόγου και να τον κάνει… εσώρουχο - Μαζί του και οι κυβερνήτες της Νέας Υόρκης και της Καλιφόρνια - Για κάθε αγορά, θα δίνονται ποσά σε φιλανθρωπικό σκοπό
Όπως αναφέρουν οι «Los Angeles Times», η αμερικανική εταιρεία «Canava» είχε την ιδέα να προωθήσει μία σειρά γυναικείων εσωρούχων με τα ονόματα των τριών ανδρών γραμμένα πάνω τους.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
NEWSOM, FAUCI, CUOMO = our version of a dream team and we heard you loud and clear, after the launch of the NYC Limited Edition there was an outcry for MORE MORE MORE. Now there are Newsom & Fauci, limited edition briefs and bikinis. Run to your keyboard; there aren’t very many of these babies to be had. When you buy any of these limited edition products, we will be matching dollar for dollar your purchase with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in NYC (NYC, Cuomo & Fauci) or California (Newsom). We really want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. . . . . . . #fauci #cuomo #newsom #sustainablefashion #newyorkstrong #healthcareheroes #anthonyfauci #gavinnewsom #fauciforpresident #faucigang #cuomobrothers #cuomosexual #cuomoforpresident #andrewcuomo #sustainable #sustainabledesign #anthonyfauci
Ο επιστήμονας που θα συντόνιζε τη μάχη της χώρας του κατά του κορωνοϊού και θα ενημέρωνε το κοινό για τις εξελίξεις, μάλλον δεν φανταζόταν ότι πριν καν τελειώσει η κρίση της πανδημίας θα γινόταν κάτι σαν σύμβολο του σεξ, το όνομά του να είναι τυπωμένο σε γυναικείο εσώρουχο.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
THIRSTY? We hear you, us too. We have been so impressed with @nygovcuomo since we've been in lockdown. We have created a limited edition NYC set of products that we're making as a thank you to him and the wonderful healthcare heroes in our beloved NYC! When you put his name on your undies, we will be matching dollar for dollar any NYC Special Edition product purchased with an equal product donation to healthcare workers in the NYC area. We want them to be able to rest, recharge, and relax as much as possible when they get home. Visit us at www.canava.co for more information. Link in bio. . . . . . #andrewcuomo #cuomo #governorcuomo #healthcareheros #sustainablefashion #impact #sustainableliving #NYC #newyork #giveback #profitforpurpose #sustainable #recycled
Η εταιρεία «Canava», που εδρεύει στο Λος Αντζελες, ήθελε με αυτό τον τρόπο να τιμήσουν τους ήρωες της πανδημίας στις ΗΠΑ .
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Για κάθε εσώρουχο θα δίνεται αντίστοιχο ποσό σε οργανώσεις υγείας
Μάλιστα, εκπρόσωπος της εταιρείας ανακοίνωσε ότι, για κάθε εσώρουχο που αγοράζει κάποιος από τη σειρά αυτή, η εταιρεία θα δωρίζει ίσο ποσό σε οργανώσεις υγείας στην Καλιφόρνια και τη Νέα Υόρκη.
Αρχικά η εταιρεία ξεκίνησε λανσάροντας ανδρικά εσώρουχα και μπικίνι με το όνομα του κυβερνήτη της Νέας Υόρκης, Άντριου Κουόμο. Κι όταν είδε την ανταπόκριση του κοινού, τότε αποφάσισε να προωθήσει και γυναικεία εσώρουχα με τα ονόματα του κορυφαίου επιδημιολόγου Άντονι Φάουτσι και του κυβερνήτη της Καλιφόρνια Γκέιβιν Νιούσομ.
