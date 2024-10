Ο κομήτης «Άτλας» πέρασε χθες το βράδυ πάνω από την Αττική - Εντυπωσιακές εικόνες

The Comet ☄️ is here! This footage thanks to Jonathan Sambrisk, lancasterilluminated on IG. He wrote a caption, "What a year it's been so far for astronomical events. A total solar eclipse, the aurora, and now a comet. I headed down to my favorite local overlook this evening in search of the comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas. About 45 minutes after sunset, a faint blur appeared on the horizon. Soon you could even see the tail with the naked eye! I'm glad that I got to glimpse and photograph this amazing comet before it leaves us to return in 80 thousand years. 📸: Sony A7siii, 70-300 G lens at 130 mm, ISO 640, F5, aperture priority mode