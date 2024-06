«Χρυσωρυχείο» η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη: Η Nvidia ξεπέρασε σε αξία την Apple με κεφαλαιοποίηση στα... 3 τρισ. δολάρια

NVIDIA passes Apple as the world's second-most valuable company.



Largest Companies by Market Cap:



1. 🇺🇸 Microsoft: $3.151 trillion

2. 🇺🇸 Nvidia: $3.011 trillion

3. 🇺🇸 Apple: $3.003 trillion

4. 🇺🇸 Alphabet: $2.177 trillion

5. 🇺🇸 Amazon: $1.886 trillion