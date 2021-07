Τρόμος στην Αλάσκα: Μνήμες από το φονικό σεισμό της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής του 1964 έφερε η δόνηση των 8,2 Ρίχτερ – Δείτε βίντεο

🚨 #BREAKING : The 8.2 earthquake is the largest to strike the United States since 1965 📌 #Alaska l #US Warning sirens are now blaring along the Alaskan coastline as waves approach. The Tsunami Warning System is still calculating possible further risks to the Hawaiian Islands pic.twitter.com/rzzVI4txUD

Last night's M8.2 earthquake was the largest earthquake to hit the U.S. since 1965. It was one of just 8 quakes of this size to ever strike Alaska (or the U.S.) since 1900. Worldwide, there have only been 46 earthquakes of this size. pic.twitter.com/WR4P5qkYNu