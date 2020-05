Ντρογκμπά: «Σχεδόν είχα βάλει τα κλάματα πριν το γκολ στον τελικό»!

Eight years ago, the Manager had been sacked by the club and we, the players had a team meeting where we recognised being partly responsible for his departure. The captain @johnterry spoke, @franklampard @petrcech and other leaders in the group too.

I’m gonna cry like a few months ago when I lost the final with Côte d’Ivoire.

Last minute, last corner, I mean first corner for us against eighteen for Bayern Munich.

Guess who took that corner kick... @juanmatagarcia and the rest is history.

The lesson is ALWAYS BELIEVE !!!!