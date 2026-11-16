- «Dracula» – Tame Impala with JENNIE- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean- Dandelion – Ella Langley- The Romantic – Bruno Mars- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA- The Life of a Showgirl – Taylor Swift- «Berghain» – ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley- «the cure» – Olivia Rodrigo- «hate that i made you love me» – Ariana Grande- «I Knew It, I Knew You (From Toy Story 5)» – Taylor Swift- «Man I Need» – Olivia Dean- «Risk It All» – Bruno Mars- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – RAYE- Angine de Poitrine- Geese- Ella Langley- Slayyyter- Sienna Spiro- Don Toliver- Remi Wolf- The Womack Sisters- Tony Berg- Dernst «D'Mile» Emile II- Noah Goldstein- Miranda Lambert- Mike Sabath- Amy Allen- Edgar Barrera- RAYE- Joybeth Taylor- Theron Thomas- «Man I Need» – Olivia Dean- «Risk It All» – Bruno Mars- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – RAYE- «the cure» – Olivia Rodrigo- «Sauvignon Blanc» – ROSALÍA- «RUNWAY» – Lady Gaga, Doechii- «Bring Your Love» – Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter- «Click Clack Symphony.» – RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer- «The Life of a Showgirl» – Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter- «Dracula» – Tame Impala with JENNIE- «Sunset Kiss» – BABYMETAL, Polyphia- «Unang Kilig» – BINI- «BANG BANG» – IVE- «404 (New Era)» – KiiiKIII- «YES» – LiSA- «VISA» – SB19- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean- petal – Ariana Grande- The Romantic – Bruno Mars- THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE. – RAYE- you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Olivia Rodrigo- «Lights Burn Dimmer» – Fred again.., Jamie T- «I Feel So Free» – Madonna- «CRANK» – Slayyyter- «My Old Ways» – Tame Impala- «Melatonin» – Tinashe- «Music» – underscores- «Blue Moon» – Zara Larsson- «Danceteria» – Madonna- «Life Boat.» – RAYE- «DANCE...» – Slayyyter- «Too Easy» – Tinashe- CONFESSIONS II – Madonna- SEXISTENTIAL – Robyn- SOMA – Skrillex- WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA – Slayyyter- DEADBEAT – Tame Impala- «Beto's Horns (Fred Remix)» – Fred again.. & Tom Norris- «I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix)» – Austin Millz- «Love Sensation» – Stuart Price- «Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)» – Chris Lake- «A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix» – Boys Noize- «WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!» – David Guetta & Hypaton- «Sarniezz» – Angine de Poitrine- «Lost Boys» – Phoebe Bridgers- «Trinidad» – Geese- «What's Wrong With Me» – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith- «In The Stars» – The Rolling Stones- «The Edge of Perfection» – Anthrax- «Hive Mind» – Knocked Loose featuring Denzel Curry- «Your Ghost Again» – Mastodon- «Let There Be Shred» – Megadeth- «End of You» – Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante- «In The Stars» – The Rolling Stones- «Lost Boys» – Phoebe Bridgers- «My Only Angel» – Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD- «Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix» – Bruce Springsteen- «Trinidad» – Geese- «What's Wrong With Me» – Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith- «Your Favorite Toy» – Foo Fighters- Vol. II – Angine de Poitrine- Your Favorite Toy – Foo Fighters- The Wow! Signal – Muse- Foreign Tongues – The Rolling Stones- Frozen Charlotte – Jack White- «Fabienk» – Angine de Poitrine- «Kill Me» – Phoebe Bridgers- «Au Pays du Cocaine» – Geese- «Reliquia» – ROSALÍA- «Showbiz» – Hayley Williams- I Must Be Dreaming – Alabama Shakes- Lost Weekend – Phoebe Bridgers- Music, Fashion, Film – Charli XCX- Getting Killed – Geese- The Mountain – Gorillaz- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA- «Morning Dew (Donk)» – Beyoncé- «Out the Window» – Kehlani- «Let Me» – Victoria Monét- «Pressha» – Jill Scott- «What You Need» – Tems- «Fallin'» – Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas- «47th Street» – Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy- «Sweet Nuthins» – Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas- «Mess» – PJ Morton featuring Keyon Harrold- «To B Honest» – Jill Scott featuring JID- «I Found Myself» – Durand Bernarr- «Can't Let Go» – Lalah Hathaway- «Beautiful People» – Jill Scott- «My Muse» – Leon Thomas- «If I Let You» – The Womack Sisters- «Let Me» – Victoria Monét- «My Muse» – Leon Thomas- «Out The Window» – Kehlani- «Pressha» – Jill Scott- «What You Need» – Tems- BERNARR. – Durand Bernarr- Waves – Moonchild- The Last Balloon – Tank and the Bangas- PHOLKS – Leon Thomas- Distracted – Thundercat- BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) – Chris Brown- When the City Sleeps – Alex Isley- Kehlani – Kehlani- Saturday Night – PJ Morton- To Whom This May Concern – Jill Scott- «Good Flirts» – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd- «ErrTime» – Cardi B- «Run It Back!!» – De La Soul featuring Nas- «LET 'EM KNOW» – T.I.- «Body» – Don Toliver- «This Woman» – Busta Rhymes- «Safe» – Cardi B, Kehlani- «girl, get up.» – Doechii featuring SZA- «E85» – Don Toliver- «Watching Us» – Wale, Leon Thomas- «E85» – Don Toliver- «ErrTime» – Cardi B- «girl, get up.» – Doechii featuring SZA- «LET 'EM KNOW» – T.I.- «Spend Dat» – Yung Miami- DILLIGENCE II – Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)- AM I THE DRAMA? – Cardi B- GOD GOTTA AFRO & GOLD HOOPS – Rapsody- OCTANE – Don Toliver- EVERYTHING IS A LOT. – Wale- BULLY - DELUXE – Kanye West (Ye)- Black Shaman Strikes Back – Marc Marcel- The Color of Rain – Aja Monet- A Hero and a Villain – Mad Skillz- How Love Grows – Jwalt (& Claydough)- Leap Life – Saul Williams- «In Walked Bud» – Jon Batiste- «Good Life - Tamron Hall Main Title Theme» – The Baylor Project- «Sophisticated Lady» – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley- «The Lady Is a Tramp» – Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur- «I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)» – Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach- For Dinah – Ledisi- The Wise Ones – Gretchen Parlato- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center – Catherine Russell- With Every Breath I Take – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley- The Devil I Knew – Nicole Zuraitis- Monk Movements – Jon Batiste- We Dream – Lakecia Benjamin- Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live) – Chick Corea- Leave That in There – Sullivan Fortner- Side-Eye III+ – Pat Metheny- Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live) – Alex Conde- In the Brass Palace – Kurt Elling & WDR Big Band- Jim McNeely Expeditions – Frankfurt Radio Big Band & Jim McNeely- 25 Years of Phatness – Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band- Oracles – Helen Sung Big Band & Helen Sung- Filin – Melissa Aldana- Ao Vivo (Live) – Eliane Elias- Monk Con Clave – Carlos Henriquez- Gonzalo Plays Pino – Gonzalo Rubalcaba- El Arte del Bolero Vol. 3 – Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo- Trip the Night Fantastic – Terri Lyne Carrington & Social Science- Who Asked? – DOMi & JD Beck- Purpose – Terrace Martin & Marcus Gilmore- Oh Snap – Cécile McLorin Salvant- Fathers – Nate Smith, Kiefer, Carrtoons & Kenny Beats- «A Couple Minutes» – Olivia Dean- «For Good» – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande- «Madwoman» – Laufey- «I Hate the Way I Look Today.» – RAYE- «all that's left» – Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman- Good Grief – Sara Bareilles- The Boys of Dungeon Lane – Paul McCartney- Better Broken – Sarah McLachlan- An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios – Leslie Odom Jr.- Whatever's Clever! – Charlie Puth- Monk Meditations – Jon Batiste- Lullaby for the Lost – Donny McCaslin- A Six String Odyssey – Six String Symphony- Somni – Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley- Barcode – Ben Wendel- Chess the Musical- The Lost Boys- Ragtime- Schmigadoon!- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)- «The Whole World» – Vince Gill- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley- «Dry Spell» – Kacey Musgraves- «Can't Sit Still» – Lainey Wilson- «Gary» – Stephen Wilson Jr.- «Butterfly» – Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton- «Here» – Mumford & Sons featuring Chris Stapleton- «Horses and Divorces» – Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert- «Light of a Clear Blue Morning» – Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire- «Phone, Keys, Wallet» – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer- «Beautiful Things» – Megan Moroney- «Choosin' Texas» – Ella Langley- «Dry Spell» – Kacey Musgraves- «Hardwired» – Stephen Wilson Jr.- «Phone, Keys, Wallet» – Lainey Wilson, John Mayer- Clovis – Charley Crockett- 50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline – Vince Gill- Banks of the Trinity – Cody Johnson- Workin' Man: Willie Sings Merle – Willie Nelson- Once Upon a Second Time Around – Charlie Worsham- Mount Pleasant – Kelsea Ballerini- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith- Dandelion – Ella Langley- Cloud 9 – Megan Moroney- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves- «Still Crying» – Sara Bareilles- «You Without Me» – Brandi Carlile- «Coyote» – Chuck Leah- «Human Mind» – Mavis Staples- «No Kings» – Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez- «Heartland» – Sara Bareilles- «Returning to Myself» – Brandi Carlile- «Sad and Beautiful World» – Mavis Staples- «Mill Town Flood» – Billy Strings- «Masks Off» – Jesse Welles- «Masks Off» – Jesse Welles- «My Full Name» – Madison Cunningham- «Returning to Myself» – Brandi Carlile- «Tennessee Sunshine» – Grant Maloy Smith- «Waist Deep» – Alabama Shakes- Returning to Myself – Brandi Carlile- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples- Future Soul – Tedeschi Trucks Band- Masks Off – Jesse Welles- World's Gone Wrong – Lucinda Williams- Rattlin' Bones – Bronwyn- Safe, Sensible and Sane – Alison Brown & Steve Martin- Bluegrass Women – Lindsay Lou- So Much for Goodbyes – Billy Strings- Earl Jam 2 – Tony Trischka- Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul – Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp- B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 – Joe Bonamassa- Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience – Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner- BLUES NOW – GA-20, Charlie Musselwhite- Slideways – Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials- Alive! (Live) – Fantastic Negrito- Paper Doll (Live) – Samantha Fish- Just Say Yes – Ruthie Foster- Hard Road – Christone «Kingfish» Ingram- The Breakdown – Keb' Mo'- The Fiddle and the Drum – Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck- North Node – Natalie & Brittany Haas- The Fiddle Funnel Sessions – E J Ouelette- Together Again – Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon- Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025) – Jesse Welles- Le Sigh – Kris Angelis- Ace – Madison Cunningham- The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs – Noah Kahan- Lost Cause Lover Fool – The Milk Carton Kids- Bloodline – Mon Rovía- Louisiana Love – Robin Barnes- Live at Tipitina's 2025 – Dumpstaphunk- This Village – Ranky Tanky- Ain't No Dying – The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.- Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem – Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee & Genevieve Gros-Louis- «Thank You for Everything» – Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard- «Watches Over Me» – Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fisher Orchestra- «Promises 2.0» – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers- «Mercy» – PJ Morton- «At the Cross» – CeCe Winans- «God I'm Just Grateful» – Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore- «Ale-Luya Medley» – Israel & New Breed- «The Jesus I Know Now» – Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson- «Living Water» – Lecrae- «Left It in the River» – Jamie MacDonald- «Worthy of It All (Worthy)» – CeCe Winans- Devotion – Cory Henry- Revival: Live in Dallas – Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers- Closer (Live in Chicago) – Jonathan McReynolds- Sunday Morning – PJ Morton- The Hymns – CeCe Winans- Shiloh – DOE- CORITOS Vol. 2 – Israel & New Breed- KING OF HEARTS - IN THE ROOM! – Brandon Lake- Jamie MacDonald – Jamie MacDonald- Breathe On It – Tauren Wells- Through the Fire – Jason Crabb- On a Different Note – Tim Lovelace- Light. Hope. Faith. – Cara Paige- A Fireside Christmas – Karen Peck & New River- Rise and Shine – Sunday Drive- «Ahí» – Karol G, Drake- «¿Cómo Se Ama?» – Jorge Drexler- «Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día» – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting- «La Perla» – ROSALÍA, Yahritza y Su Esencia- «Niño» – Milo J- NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO – KAROL G- FEMME FATALE – Mon Laferte- MUDA – Carín León- ¿Dónde Es El After? – Rawayana- Bendito Verano – Elena Rose- Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0 – Rauw Alejandro- OMERTA – J Balvin, Ryan Castro- HOPI SENDÉ – Ryan Castro- OMAKASE – Alvaro Diaz- EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) – FEID VS FERXXO – Feid- Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout – Young Miko- FREE SPIRITS – CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso- Taracá – Jorge Drexler- La Vida Era Más Corta – Milo J- JuanesTeban – Juanes- Shine – Fito Paez- LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR – Grupo Frontera- Aunque Me Duela – Lupita Infante- La Madrina – Mari Nobre- DINASTÍA (DELUXE) – Peso Pluma, Tito Double P- ¡VIDA MÉXICO! – Carlos Rivera- País Portatil – Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta- El Alma en Clave – Luis Enrique- Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya – Fonseca- Más Que Palabras – Grupo Niche- El Último Disco Vol. 1 – Carlos Vives- «Varuvaayi» – Devan Ekambaram featuring Susha- «Una Flor en Cada Estrella» – KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez- «Bando [Orchestral]» – Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo- «Porcelana» – ROSALÍA, Dougie F- «Dai Dai» – Shakira, Burna Boy- «Gratitude» – Asake- «Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)» – Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr- «No Tradition, No Africa» – King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni- «Big Daddy» – Tems- «Jogodo» – Wizkid & Asake- EQUILIBRIUM – Anitta- ORIADÉ – Davido- HOPE!! – Angélique Kidjo- STARRGIRL – Ayra Starr- LOVE IS A KINGDOM – Tems- Too Too Bad – Buju Banton- Exile – Chronixx- Brightside – Ziggy Marley- The Art of Acceptance – Protoje- SUPERNOVA – Runkus- Lottery – Shaggy- Night Music – Vicente Avella- Balance – Paul Avgerinos- Liminal – Brian Eno, Beatie Wolfe- Unspoken Psalms – Chris Redding- Tantrika – White Sun- All in Good Time – Snooknuk- Hasta La Vista…Baby – Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band- Little Birdie's Big Symphony – Scott & Mark Hoying- Magnificent – Lachi- Starchild, Vol. 1 – Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids- Good Girl – Nikki Glaser- Joy in the Trenches – Trevor Noah- Legacy – Wanda Sykes- 100 Sound Effects – Fred Armisen- Take a Banana for the Ride – Jeff Ross- The Unstoppable... – Dave Chappelle- Future Boy – Michael J. Fox- The Look – Michelle Obama- The Man on the Run – Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville- Remix Meditation – Lil Jon- Star of the Show: My Life on Stage – Dolly Parton- Vagabond: A Memoir – Tim Curry- The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Various Artists- Stranger Things Season 5 – Various Artists- Wicked: For Good – Various Artists- The Wizard of Oz at Sphere – The Wizard of Oz at Sphere- Wuthering Heights – Charli XCX- The Odyssey – Ludwig Göransson- One Battle After Another – Jonny Greenwood- Project Hail Mary – Daniel Pemberton- Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu – Ludwig Göransson- Widow's Bay – David Fleming- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - From the Ashes – John Paesano- 007: First Light – Joe Henson & Alexis Leon Smith- Ghost of Yōtei – Toma Otowa- Marvel's Wolverine – David Fleming- Star Wars: Zero Company – Gordy Haab- «House» [From Wuthering Heights] – Charli XCX featuring John Cale- «I Knew It, I Knew You» [From Toy Story 5] – Taylor Swift- «Need Someone» [From The Pitt] – Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik- «No Place Like Home» [From Wicked: For Good] – Cynthia Erivo- «RUNWAY» [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] – Lady Gaga, Doechii- «Lost Boys» – Phoebe Bridgers- «STORM» – GENER8ION, Yung Lean- «hate that i made you love me» – Ariana Grande- «Click Clack Symphony.» – RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer- «Berghain» – ROSALÍA featuring Björk & Yves Tumor- To Be Celestial vs. That's the Weight of the World – Earth, Wind & Fire- Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live – Billie Eilish- Man on the Run – Paul McCartney- EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – Elvis Presley- Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story – Various Artists- Coloring Book – Weezer- Horizons / West – Thrice- If You Can Hold Your Breath – Karate- Nothing's About to Happen to Me – Mitski- Power to the People – John Lennon & Yoko Ono/Plastic Ono Band- God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops – Rapsody- Sad and Beautiful World – Mavis Staples- This Mirror Weighs a Ton – Interpol- West End Girl – Lily Allen- What Happened to the Streets? – 21 Savage- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier- Guglielmi: Amalia e Carlo (Live) – Florida Atlantic University Opera Theatre- Haydn: The Complete Decca Recordings – Antal Dorati- Mother of the Blues: The Complete Paramount Recordings, 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey- Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn & Jones Ltd. (Super Deluxe Edition) – The Monkees- The Bootleg Series Vol. 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 – Bob Dylan- Classic V-Disc Big Band Jazz Sessions Limited Edition Box Set- Clifton Chenier: King of Louisiana Blues & Zydeco – Clifton Chenier- Ma Rainey: Mother of the Blues, The Complete Paramount Recordings 1923-1928 – Ma Rainey- Polish Radio Sessions 1970-1991 – Tomasz Stańko- The Art of Loving – Olivia Dean- LUX (Complete Works) – ROSALÍA- Middle of Nowhere – Kacey Musgraves- Nine Inch Noize – Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize- The Thread – Willow- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra- Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"; Simon: Four Black American Dances- Mahler: Symphony No. 2 "Resurrection"- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be- Sarah Kirkland Snider: Forward Into Light- Ustvolskaya: Symphony No. 5; Poulenc: La Voix Humaine- Blanton Alspaugh- Silas Brown- Dmitriy Lipay- Elaine L. Martone- Dirk Sobotka- Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition) – Elton John- Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)- The Grotesque & The Sublime- One Size Fits All – Frank Zappa, The Mothers of Invention- petal – Ariana Grande- «ÉPILOGUE» – DOMi & JD Beck- «Found in a Frozen Fog» – Punch Brothers- «King of Coins» – ARKAI & Lindsey Stirling- «listen... (from Disclosure Day)» – John Williams- «Solace (Compassion)» – Andreas Graf, London Symphony Orchestra & Ben Palmer- «Blackbird» – New York Vocal Collective- «Olha Maria» – Ben Wendel- «Overjoyed (Live)» – Chick Corea- «Radio Newsreel» – John Powell- «Sir Duke» – Kings Return- «Click Clack Symphony.» – RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer- «The Governor's Waltz» – Phoebe Bridgers- «Moon River» – Studio Intensive Orchestra featuring Nnenna Freelon- «Send in the Clowns» – Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley- «Shrink to Fantasy» – Willow- «SMALL EYES» – DOMi & JD Beck- An American Dream? – Barbara Hannigan, Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra- Clyne: Color Field – Marin Alsop, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra- Cuong: Orbital – David Alan Miller, Albany Symphony- John Williams and 'The President's Own,' Vol. 3 – John Williams, United States Marine Band- Pájaros Mágicos – Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic- Barber: Vanessa- Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay- Davis: The Central Park Five- Little: What Belongs to You- Mazzoli: Breaking the Waves- Hearne: Farming – The Crossing- Here I Am – True Concord Voices & Tucson Girls Chorus- Hopkins: My Fatherland – The Bach Choir & Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral- Talbot: Piedra de Sol (Sunstone) – Conspirare- Yee: Trans Requiem – Novus NY, Trinity Choir & Trinity Youth Chorus- Bridgetower Project - Beethoven, Florence Price, Paquito D'Rivera – Ilya Kaler & Rasa Vitauskaite- In Her Hands – Neave Trio- Kouyoumdjian: Paper Pianos – Alarm Will Sound- Puts: Emily - No Prisoner Be – Joyce DiDonato & Time for Three- Rhythm Nation – PUBLIQuartet- Akiho: Beneath Lighted Coffers & Concerto for Steel Pans & Orchestra – Andy Akiho- Cuong: Re(new)al – Sandbox Percussion- Rubinstein: Piano Sonatas Nos. 3 & 4 – Han Chen- Stewart: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart- Thompson: Breathe/Burn: An Elegy – Yo-Yo Ma- Lamenting Earth – Nicholas Phan- Legends: Rebellion – Laura Strickling- The Living Spiritual – Kenneth Overton- Over My Head – John Holiday- Solitude – Reginald Mobley- Black Mozart – Jon Batiste- My Brother's Keeper- Renewal - Music of Viet Cuong- Rise – Imani Winds- 25x25 – Sō Percussion- Bates: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay – Mason Bates- Davis: The Central Park Five – Anthony Davis- Dennehy: Violin Concerto – Donnacha Dennehy- Snider: Forward Into Light – Sarah Kirkland Snider- Stewart, C.: 24 American Caprices – Curtis Stewart