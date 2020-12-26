MENOY
Πώς πέρασαν τα Χριστούγεννα οι celebrities

XMAS_20202

Τις προσωπικές τους στιγμές  μοιράστηκαν μέσω instagram οι stars με τους φαν τους, μοιράζοντας ευχές για τα Χριστούγεννα

Xρόνια πολλά ευχήθηκαν οι celebrities μέσω instagram στους φαν τους σε όλον τον κόσμο.



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)



















View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Dornan (@jamiedornan)





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi)





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)





