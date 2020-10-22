MENOY
LIVE

Κορωνοϊός

Κορωνοϊός - Δείτε στο protothema.gr: Κρούσματα και θάνατοι σε όλο τον κόσμο - Τα σχολεία που είναι κλειστά λόγω κρουσμάτων

Σουηδία: Η κυβέρνηση καλεί τους ηλικιωμένους να μην απομονώνονται, αν και τα κρούσματα αυξάνονται

Κύπρος: Νέα μέτρα λόγω αύξησης των κρουσμάτων κορωνοϊού

Σε ποια περίπτωση θα εξεταστεί γενικό lockdown στην Ιταλία

People
#TAGS:
Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ Καρκίνος του Μαστού Εσώρουχα

Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ: Με ροζ εσώρουχα στα 63 της στέλνει μήνυμα από την μπανιέρα της

1416729299863_image_galleryimage__please_credit_all_usage_

Η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός θέλησε να δραστηριοποιηθεί, με αφορμή τον μήνα Οκτώβριο που έχει καθιερωθεί ως μήνας πρόληψης και ενημέρωσης για τον καρκίνο του μαστού

Με μία φωτογραφία της με ροζ εσώρουχα, από το μπάνιο του σπιτιού της, η Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ θέλησε μέσω instagram να στείλει το δικό της μήνυμα πρόληψης και ενημέρωσης για τον καρκίνο του μαστού.

Η 63χρονη Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός αποκάλυψε το καλογυμνασμένο κορμί της, φορώντας ροζ – το χρώμα ευαισθητοποίησης για τον καρκίνο του μαστού -εσώρουχα της εταιρίας KiT Undergarments, καθώς ένα μέρος των εσόδων θα ενισχύσει την έρευνα κατά του καρκίνου.




Η Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ συμμετέχει στη φιλανθρωπική καμπάνια, μαζί με άλλες διάσημες γυναίκες της σόουμπιζ που έχουν φωτογραφηθεί με ροζ εσώρουχα, ανάμεσά τους η Κάρλι Κλος, η Ρέιτσελ Ζόε, η Ζόε Σαλντάνα και άλλες.






Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

Ρoή Ειδήσεων

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
δείτε όλες τις ειδήσεις

Best of Network

ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

ΠΡΟΣΘΗΚΗ ΣΧΟΛΙΟΥ
Απομένουν χαρακτήρες
* Υποχρεωτικά πεδία

Δείτε Επίσης