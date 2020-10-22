Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ: Με ροζ εσώρουχα στα 63 της στέλνει μήνυμα από την μπανιέρα της
Η Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός θέλησε να δραστηριοποιηθεί, με αφορμή τον μήνα Οκτώβριο που έχει καθιερωθεί ως μήνας πρόληψης και ενημέρωσης για τον καρκίνο του μαστού
Η 63χρονη Αμερικανίδα ηθοποιός αποκάλυψε το καλογυμνασμένο κορμί της, φορώντας ροζ – το χρώμα ευαισθητοποίησης για τον καρκίνο του μαστού -εσώρουχα της εταιρίας KiT Undergarments, καθώς ένα μέρος των εσόδων θα ενισχύσει την έρευνα κατά του καρκίνου.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!! Be sure to tag them @kitundergarments and @wcrfcure And btw they are super sexy and oh so comfy♥️♥️♥️
Η Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ συμμετέχει στη φιλανθρωπική καμπάνια, μαζί με άλλες διάσημες γυναίκες της σόουμπιζ που έχουν φωτογραφηθεί με ροζ εσώρουχα, ανάμεσά τους η Κάρλι Κλος, η Ρέιτσελ Ζόε, η Ζόε Σαλντάνα και άλλες.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
@karliekloss wears the Triangle Underwire Bra in Sweet Pea (size 34B) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a portion of our sales for the entire month of October. In addition, we will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tags us and use #KitstoKickCancer
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
@rachelzoe wears the Triangle Pullover Bra in Sweat Pea (size 2) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a portion of our sales for the entire month of October. In addition, we will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tags us and use #KitstoKickCancer
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
@zoesaldana wears the Triangle Pullover Bra in Rose (size 2) and the Bikini Brief in Rose (size 2) in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a portion of our sales for the entire month of October. In addition, we will donate $1 to @wcrfcure for everyone who posts a photo in their undergarments. Be sure to tags us and use #KitstoKickCancer