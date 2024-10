Ισραήλ: Τέσσερις στρατιώτες έπεσαν στη μάχη στον νότιο Λίβανο

🚨BREAKING



4 soldiers killed in Lebanon



Captain Avraham Yosef Goldberg, 43 from Jerusalem.



Staff-Sergeant-Major Gilad Elmaliach, 30, from Jerusalem.



Captain Amit Chayut, 29, from Haifa.



Major Eliav Amram Abitbol, 36, from Eitan.



May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/bPPqM37ZIP