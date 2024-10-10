Υεμένη: Πλοίο χτυπήθηκε από βλήμα στα ανοιχτά της Χοντέιντα, δεν αναφέρθηκαν θύματα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Υεμένη Πλοίο Επίθεση Χούθι

Υεμένη: Πλοίο χτυπήθηκε από βλήμα στα ανοιχτά της Χοντέιντα, δεν αναφέρθηκαν θύματα

Το πλοίο, το οποίο δεν ταυτοποιήθηκε, ανέφερε επίσης δύο ακόμη εκρήξεις σε κοντινή απόσταση

houthi_missiles
Ένα πλοίο υπέστη σήμερα ζημιές από «βλήμα άγνωστης προέλευσης» στα ανοικτά του λιμανιού Χοντέιντα που ελέγχεται από τους αντάρτες Χούθι στη δυτική Υεμένη, ανακοίνωσε η βρετανική υπηρεσία ασφάλειας της ναυσιπλοΐας UKMTO, διευκρινίζοντας ότι δεν υπάρχουν θύματα.

«Ο πλοίαρχος του πλοίου αναφέρει ότι χτυπήθηκε από άγνωστο βλήμα και το πλοίο έχει υποστεί ζημιές, χωρίς να έχουν αναφερθεί πυρκαγιές ή θύματα», ανέφερε η υπηρεσία που διοικείται από το βρετανικό ναυτικό.



Το πλοίο, το οποίο δεν ταυτοποιήθηκε, ανέφερε επίσης δύο ακόμη εκρήξεις σε κοντινή απόσταση καθώς δέχθηκε επίθεση 70 ναυτικά μίλια νοτιοδυτικά της Χοντέιντα, την οποία κατέχουν οι υποστηριζόμενοι από το Ιράν Χούθι, πρόσθεσε η UKMTO.

Κλείσιμο
Οι Χούθι αναλαμβάνουν τακτικά την ευθύνη για πυρά εναντίον πλοίων που θεωρούν ότι συνδέονται με το Ισραήλ στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα και στον κόλπο του Άντεν. Λένε πως με αυτό τον τρόπο υποστηρίζουν τους Παλαιστινίους της λωρίδας της Γάζας.


