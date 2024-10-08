Η Κάμαλα Χάρις απορρίπτει το ενδεχόμενο ενός τετ-α-τετ με τον Πούτιν για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία
Η Κάμαλα Χάρις απορρίπτει το ενδεχόμενο ενός τετ-α-τετ με τον Πούτιν για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία

Η Aντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ ανέφερε πως εάν ο Τραμπ ήταν στον Λευκό Οίκο αντί για τον Μπάιντεν, «ο Πούτιν θα βρισκόταν στο Κίεβο τώρα»

Η αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Κάμαλα Χάρις διαβεβαίωσε χθες Δευτέρα ότι δεν θα έχει ποτέ κατ’ ιδίαν συνάντηση με τον Ρώσο πρόεδρο Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία, χωρίς να παρίσταται εκπρόσωπος του Κιέβου.

Σε περίπτωση που εκλεγεί πρόεδρος, διμερής συνάντηση με τον ισχυρό άνδρα του Κρεμλίνου «δεν θα γίνει, χωρίς την εκπροσώπηση της Ουκρανίας», τόνισε η Χάρις σε συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε στην εκπομπή «60 Minutes» του CBS. «Η Ουκρανία πρέπει να έχει λόγο για το μέλλον της Ουκρανίας», είπε χαρακτηριστικά.



Σχολιάζοντας τους ισχυρισμούς του Ρεπουμπλικάνου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, ότι θα τερματίσει τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία την επομένη της νίκης του στις προεδρικές εκλογές, η Κάμαλα Χάρις ανέφερε πως εάν ο Τραμπ ήταν στον Λευκό Οίκο αντί για τον Μπάιντεν, «ο Πούτιν θα βρισκόταν στο Κίεβο τώρα».



Δεσμεύτηκε πως εφόσον εκλεγεί, θα εξακολουθήσει να υποστηρίζει την Ουκρανία ώστε να κερδίσει αυτόν τον πόλεμο.



Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ


