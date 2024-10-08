Αλβανία: Επεισόδια σε αντικυβερνητική διαδήλωση στα Τίρανα - Δείτε βίντεο
Αλβανία: Επεισόδια σε αντικυβερνητική διαδήλωση στα Τίρανα - Δείτε βίντεο

Οι διαδηλωτές ζήτησαν την παραίτηση του Ράμα και τον σχηματισμό υπηρεσιακής κυβέρνησης που θα οδηγήσει την Αλβανία σε βουλευτικές εκλογές την επόμενη χρονιά

Επεισόδια ξέσπασαν το βράδυ της Δευτέρας στα Τίρανα κατά τη διάρκεια διαδήλωσης υποστηρικτών της αντιπολίτευσης που ζητούσαν την παραίτηση του πρωθυπουργού Έντι Ράμα, με αποτέλεσμα να τραυματιστούν 10 αστυνομικοί και τουλάχιστον τρεις διαδηλωτές, σύμφωνα με το Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο Ειδήσεων (AFP) και εκπρόσωπο της αλβανικής αστυνομίας.



Χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές ανταποκρίθηκαν στο κάλεσμα του συντηρητικού Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος και συγκεντρώθηκαν στην αλβανική πρωτεύουσα, μεταδίδει το AFP. Οι πρώτες συγκρούσεις ξέσπασαν όταν διαδηλωτές επιχείρησαν να σπάσουν τον αστυνομικό κλοιό έξω από κυβερνητικά κτίρια, κάνοντας χρήση μολότοφ. Ακολούθως, το πλήθος κατευθύνθηκε στα κεντρικά γραφεία του Σοσιαλιστικού Κόμματος του Ράμα, όπου άναψαν φωτιά στην εξωτερική πύλη και έκαψαν μια αφίσα του πρωθυπουργού.

Άλλοι διαδηλωτές προκάλεσαν βανδαλισμούς στο κτίριο του υπουργείου Εσωτερικών και σε έναν σταθμό λεωφορείων, βάζοντας φωτιές σε κάδους απορριμμάτων.


Οι διαδηλωτές ζήτησαν την παραίτηση του πρωθυπουργού Ράμα και τον σχηματισμό υπηρεσιακής κυβέρνησης που θα οδηγήσει την Αλβανία σε βουλευτικές εκλογές την επόμενη χρονιά.

«Θα συνεχίσουμε τις ενέργειες πολιτικής ανυπακοής έως ότου παραιτηθεί ο Ράμα», είπε ο γενικός γραμματέας του Δημοκρατικού Κόμματος (PD) Φλαμούρ Νόκα σε δημοσιογράφους.

Την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα, βουλευτές του PD πέταξαν τις καρέκλες τους έξω από το κοινοβούλιο και άναψαν φωτιές ως ένδειξη διαμαρτυρίας για την ποινή φυλάκισης ενός έτους που επιβλήθηκε στον συνάδελφό τους Ερβίν Σαλιάνι. Η αλβανική αντιπολίτευση καταγγέλλει «πράξη εκδίκησης και πολιτικής τρομοκρατίας», για την οποία θεωρεί υπεύθυνο τον πρωθυπουργό Έντι Ράμα.


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ


