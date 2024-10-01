Πόλεμος στη Μέση Ανατολή: Συναγερμός στο Τελ Αβίβ για τρομοκρατική επίθεση - Τέσσερις νεκροί και εννιά τραυματίες
Ισραήλ Τελ Αβίβ Τρομοκρατική επίθεση

Οι δράστες πυροβόλησαν σε στάση τραμ στη συνοικία Τζάφα - Τέσσερις νεκροί και τουλάχιστον εννιά τραυματίες ο πρώτος απολογισμός - Εξουδετερώθηκαν οι δράστες

Φλέγεται η Μέση Ανατολή. Την ώρα που το Ιράν εξαπέλυσε πυραυλική επίθεση κατά του Ισραήλ, τρομοκρατική επίθεση σημειώθηκε το απόγευμα της Τρίτης (1/10) σε στάση του τραμ στη Τζάφα, στο νότιο Τελ Αβίβ.

Οι πρώτες αναφορές μιλούν για τέσσερις νεκρούς, τέσσερις σοβαρά τραυματισμένους και τέσσερις ελαφρά τραυματίες κατά την επίθεση. Οι δράστες εξουδετερώθηκαν.




Το οπτικό υλικό από τις κάμερες ασφαλείας δείχνει δύο τρομοκράτες, ένας από τους οποίους είχε στα χέρια του αυτόματο.

Οι δράστες βγήκαν μέσα από τον συρμό του τραμ και φαίνονται στο βίντεο να πυροβολούν κατά ενός άνδρα, που ήταν πεσμένος στο έδαφος.



Η Jerusalem Post αναφέρει ότι οι δύο τρομοκράτες εξουδετερώθηκαν από πυρά των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας. Είναι πιθανόν ότι άλλος ένας τρομοκράτης είναι παρών στην περιοχή.

Σε οπτικό υλικό φαίνονται και άλλα άτομα να κείτονται στο έδαφος, τραυματίες ή πιθανόν και νεκροί.


