Συρία: Νεκρός Κούρδος διοικητής ασφαλείας από έκρηξη στο όχημά του, ενώ κοντά πετούσε τουρκικό drone
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Συρία Κούρδοι Έκρηξη Επίθεση Drone Τουρκία

Συρία: Νεκρός Κούρδος διοικητής ασφαλείας από έκρηξη στο όχημά του, ενώ κοντά πετούσε τουρκικό drone

Επίσημα το τουρκικό drone δεν έχει συνδεθεί με την έκρηξη - Συριακή πηγή ανέφερε, ωστόσο, πως το συγκεριμένο μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος ήταν εκείνο που επιτέθηκε στο όχημα του Κούρδου διοικητή

gamisli_2
Σημαντικός διοικητής των κουρδικών δυνάμεων ασφαλείας, οι οποίες συνδέονται με την αυτόνομη διοίκηση της βορειοανατολικής Συρίας, σκοτώθηκε σήμερα σε επίθεση εναντίον του αυτοκινήτου κοντά σε φυλακή, ανακοίνωσε το Συριακό Παρατηρητήριο Ανθρωπίνων Δικαιωμάτων.



Σύμφωνα με τη ΜΚΟ, «ένας διοικητής των κουρδικών δυνάμεων ασφαλείας σκοτώθηκε και ένας άλλος τραυματίστηκε» σε «έκρηξη κοντά στη φυλακή Ουμ Φαρσάν, κοντά στο Καμισλί», γεγονός που συνέπεσε με «την υπερπτήση τουρκικού μη επανδρωμένου αεροσκάφους». «Ο διοικητής έπαιξε κύριο ρόλο στη διεύθυνση επιχειρήσεων κατά της οργάνωσης Ισλαμικό Κράτος στην περιφέρεια της Ράκα», πρώην «πρωτεύουσας» της τζιχαντιστικής οργάνωσης, σύμφωνα με τη ΜΚΟ που έχει την έδρα της στη Βρετανία αλλά διαθέτει μεγάλο δίκτυο πηγών στην εμπόλεμη χώρα.

Κλείσιμο
Επίσημα το τουρκικό drone δεν έχει συνδεθεί με την έκρηξη, ωστόσο συριακή πηγή ανέφερε στο ρωσικό RIA Novovsti πως το συγκεριμένο μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος ήταν εκείνο που επιτέθηκε στο όχημα του Κούρδου διοικητή.



Το τοπικό κουρδικό πρακτορείο ειδήσεων Hawar μετέδωσε για «μια ισχυρή έκρηξη», διευκρινίζοντας ότι ένα αυτοκίνητο αποτέλεσε στόχο.

Ο τουρκικός στρατός, που αναπτύσσει στρατιώτες στη βόρεια Συρία, πραγματοποιεί συχνά πλήγματα στη βόρεια Συρία εναντίον των περιοχών που ελέγχονται από τους Κούρδους, των οποίων τα εδάφη επεκτάθηκαν όταν νίκησαν το Ισλαμικό Κράτος το 2019 με την υποστήριξη της Ουάσινγκτον.

Η Άγκυρα θεωρεί την κύρια συνιστώσα των Συριακών Δημοκρατικών Δυνάμεων, των οποίων ηγούνται οι Κούρδοι, ως προέκταση των Κούρδων ανταρτών που πολεμά.

Οι Συριακές Δημοκρατικές Δυνάμεις ελέγχουν εδάφη που γειτνιάζουν με αυτά που κατέχει η Τουρκία και οι Σύροι υποστηρικτές της.

Μετά την ήττα του ISIS, οι κουρδικές δυνάμεις επέκτειναν σταδιακά τον έλεγχό τους στη Συρία όπου κατέχουν σχεδόν το ένα τρίτο της επιφάνειας της χώρας, εγκαθιδρύοντας μια αυτόνομη διοίκηση.

Τον Οκτώβριο του 2023, η Τουρκία διεξήγαγε μεγάλη αεροπορική επιχείρηση εναντίον δεκάδων στρατιωτικών θέσεων και υποδομών στη βόρεια Συρία μετά την επίθεση εναντίον της έδρας του υπουργείου Εσωτερικών στην Άγκυρα, την ευθύνη για την οποία ανέλαβε το Εργατικό Κόμμα του Κουρδιστάν (PKK).

Μεταξύ 2016 και 2019, η Τουρκία εξαπέλυσε τρεις στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις ευρείας κλίμακας στη Συρία, με στόχο κυρίως τους Κούρδους μαχητές, τους οποίους η Άγκυρα δηλώνει ότι θέλει να εκδιώξει από τα σύνορά της.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

«Είσαι σαν και εμένα» - Τα αρρωστημένα μηνύματα του συζύγου της Gisele σε άνδρες που έψαχνε για να τη βιάσουν

Γιατί η Hewlett Packard διεκδικεί ως και 4 δισ. δολάρια από την περιουσία του Μάικ Λιντς που σκοτώθηκε στο Bayesian

Αδύνατη προς το παρόν η ρυμούλκηση του δεξαμενοπλοίου Sounion που χτύπησαν οι Χούθι

Thema Insights

4 λόγοι για να προτιμήσετε το leasing αυτοκινήτου

4 λόγοι για να προτιμήσετε το leasing αυτοκινήτου

Παραδοσιακά ο Σεπτέμβριος είναι μήνας αποφάσεων και προγραμματισμού, καθώς είτε θέτουμε σε εφαρμογή είτε απορρίπτουμε ιδέες και σχέδια που αφορούν τα προσωπικά, τα οικογενειακά ή την εργασία. Αυτό αφορά και τη μετακίνηση.

Στον δρόμο για τους Παραολυμπιακούς Αγώνες του Παρισιού: Η MORE στο πλευρό της Αλεξάνδρας Σταματοπούλου

Η MORE στηρίζει με περηφάνια την Ελληνίδα Παραολυμπιονίκη Αλεξάνδρα Σταματοπούλου, αποτελώντας έναν αφοσιωμένο σύμμαχο στην πορεία της προς τους επερχόμενους Παραολυμπιακούς Αγώνες.

Σε κάθε νέο ξεκίνημα, το Go For More είναι δίπλα σας!

Επιστροφή στα θρανία και στις πανεπιστημιακές αίθουσες με σημαντικά κέρδη από το πρόγραμμα επιβράβευσης Go For More της Εθνικής Τράπεζας, που μας ενθαρρύνει να κάνουμε μια νέα αρχή.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Games

Ultimate Knife Smash

Ultimate Knife Smash

Northern Heights

Northern Heights

Candy Bubbles

Candy Bubbles

Billiards Classic

Billiards Classic

Sudoku

Sudoku

Free Kick Football

Free Kick Football

Bubble Tower

Bubble Tower

Find 500 Differences

Find 500 Differences

Pocket Champions

Pocket Champions

Solitaire Classic

Solitaire Classic

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΤΑ GAMES

Best Of Network

Δείτε Επίσης