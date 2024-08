ΟΗΕ: Τουλάχιστον 24 νεκροί εξαιτίας πλημμυρών στην Υεμένη

Devstating floods after rains & 3 dams burst last Tuesday in #Melhan district,Al Mahweet Gov,#Yemen;

🔺️1020 families affected.

🔺️24 deaths & 17 missing.

🔺️40 fully &230 partially destroyed houses.

🚫 blocked roads & access.

UNFPA-led rapid teams are working hard to respond. pic.twitter.com/aMJ6cyPfMc