UNICEF: Θορυβημένη για τις εκτελέσεις νέων που ήταν ενταγμένοι στη Σεμπάμπ στη Σομαλία
UNICEF: Θορυβημένη για τις εκτελέσεις νέων που ήταν ενταγμένοι στη Σεμπάμπ στη Σομαλία

Η υπηρεσία του ΟΗΕ παροτρύνει τις αρχές της Πούντλαντ να μεταχειρίζονται τα παιδιά που συνδέονται με ένοπλες οργανώσεις ως θύματα

Η UNICEF εξέφρασε τη «βαθιά θλίψη» της χθες Πέμπτη για την εκτέλεση στη Σομαλία τεσσάρων νέων που φέρονταν να ήταν ενταγμένοι στην τζιχαντιστική οργάνωση Σεμπάμπ.

Το Ταμείο των Ηνωμένων Εθνών για την Παιδική Ηλικία επέκρινε τις εκτελέσεις αυτές, που έγιναν στην ημιαυτόνομη πολιτεία Πούντλαντ (βόρεια) το σαββατοκύριακο, για αδικήματα που φέρονταν να είχαν διαπράξει ενώ ακόμη δεν είχαν συμπληρώσει τα 18 τους χρόνια.

«Οι καταδίκες επιβλήθηκαν από στρατοδικείο, το οποίο δεν διαθέτει διαδικασίες για παιδιά», υπογράμμισε η UNICEF στην ανακοίνωση Τύπου που έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα.

Η υπηρεσία του ΟΗΕ παροτρύνει «τις αρχές της Πούντλαντ να μεταχειρίζονται τα παιδιά που συνδέονται με ένοπλες οργανώσεις ως θύματα» και να υπάρξει «επανεξέταση των ισχυουσών δικαστικών διαδικασιών για να εξασφαλιστεί πως δεν θα δικάζονται παιδιά σε στρατοδικεία».

Συνολικά δέκα μέλη της Σεμπάμπ τουφεκίστηκαν το Σάββατο· καταδικάστηκαν σε θάνατο από στρατοδικείο της Πούντλαντ για δολοφονίες και βομβιστικές επιθέσεις στην πόλη Γκαλκάγιο, σύμφωνα με τον σομαλικό Τύπο.



Η Σεμπάμπ («Νεολαία») πολεμά για 17 χρόνια και πλέον για να ανατρέψει την εύθραυστη ομοσπονδιακή κυβέρνηση στη Μογκαντίσου.

Η Διεθνής Αμνηστία σημείωσε στην πιο πρόσφατη ετήσια έκθεσή της για τη θανατική ποινή ότι το 2023 εκτελέστηκαν 38 άνθρωποι στη Σομαλία, έναντι 6 το 2022.

Σύμφωνα με τη ΜΚΟ, οι πέντε χώρες όπου οι αρχές προχώρησαν στις περισσότερες εκτελέσεις το 2023 είναι η Κίνα, όπου εκτίμησε πως έγιναν χιλιάδες, το Ιράν, η Σαουδική Αραβία, η Σομαλία και οι ΗΠΑ.



Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



