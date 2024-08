Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά στο Νοβοροσίσκ της Ρωσίας

Krasnodar Territory, Russia ❗

Big Bavovna 🔥🔥🔥💨

Some more amazing footage 🎦

Tonight a major fire destroys entertainment venues in Novorossiysk. It is known that the bathhouse and other stores have already burned to the ground. Now the fire has spread to the garages and… https://t.co/bu6y4j5MmE pic.twitter.com/lyEt7UxClx