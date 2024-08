Οι ΗΠΑ κατέστρεψαν drone των Χούθι στην Υεμένη

Aug 18 U.S. Central Command Update⁰

In the past 24 hours, U.S. Central Command forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen.⁰ ⁰It was determined the UAV presented an imminent threat to U.S. and… pic.twitter.com/hPgowbebg6