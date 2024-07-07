Πυρκαγιά σε αγωγό αερίου στην Κριμαία
Πυρκαγιά σε αγωγό αερίου στην Κριμαία

Λόγω της πυρκαγιάς διακόπηκε η παροχή αερίου στην Αλούστα, πόλη περίπου 30.000 κατοίκων, και 14 κοινότητες γύρω από αυτήν

Πυρκαγιά ξέσπασε αργά χθες Σάββατο έπειτα από ατύχημα σε αγωγό αερίου κοντά στο χωριό Βιναγκράντναγιε, στην προσαρτημένη στη Ρωσία χερσόνησο της Κριμαίας, εξαπλώθηκε σε κοντινό δάσος και διέκοψε την παροχή στην τουριστική πόλη Αλούστα και σε άλλες δέκα και πλέον κοινότητες, έκαναν γνωστό ρώσοι αξιωματούχοι.

«Δεν απειλείται κατοικημένη περιοχή», διαβεβαίωσε τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες σήμερα το ρωσικό υπουργείο αντιμετώπισης εκτάκτων καταστάσεων μέσω Telegram.


Αξιωματούχοι εγκατεστημένοι από τη Μόσχα στη χερσόνησο της Κριμαίας ανέφεραν μέσω Telegram ότι η παροχή αερίου κόπηκε στην Αλούστα, πόλη περίπου 30.000 κατοίκων, και 14 κοινότητες γύρω από αυτήν.

«Αφού καεί εντελώς το αέριο που περιέχεται στους αγωγούς, θα αρχίσουν οι εργασίες αποκατάστασης», ανέφερε η αυτοδιοίκηση της Κριμαίας μέσω Telegram.

Ρωσικά πρακτορεία ειδήσεων μετέδωσαν, επικαλούμενα αξιωματούχους, πως δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί. Η φωτιά εκτείνεται σε περιοχή περίπου 1.500 τετραγωνικών μέτρων, σύμφωνα με το TASS.

Δεν έγινε σαφές τι είδους ατύχημα προκάλεσε την πυρκαγιά.



