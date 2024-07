Σλοβακία: Πρώτη δημόσια εμφάνιση για τον πρωθυπουργό Φίτσο μετά την απόπειρα δολοφονίας του τον Μάιο

🇸🇰🚨🇸🇰🚨🇸🇰🚨🇸🇰🚨🇸🇰🚨🇸🇰🚨



Robert Fico: "If my health would allow it, I would go to Kiev and Moscow with Orbán"

With English subtitles pic.twitter.com/WFaNi6Evou