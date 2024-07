ΟΗΕ: Ο τροπικός κυκλώνας Φρέντι έσπασε το ρεκόρ διάρκειας όντας ενεργός επί 36 ημέρες

CONFIRMED: According to @WMO, Cyclone #Freddy in the South Indian Ocean back in early-2023 is OFFICIALLY the longest-lived tropical cyclone in recorded history – 36 days.



The record was previously held by Hurricane John in 1994 with 29.75 days.