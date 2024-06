Βενεζουέλα: Σεισμός 6,2 βαθμών σημειώθηκε κοντά στις ακτές

❗💥🇻🇪 - A very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake occurred in the Caribbean Sea near the coast of Venezuela late in the evening of Saturday, Jun 22, 2024 at 11.58 pm local time (America/Caracas GMT -4).



The quake had a moderate depth of 87 km (54 mi) and was felt over a large… pic.twitter.com/0lPjEIpdBc