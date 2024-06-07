Οι ΗΠΑ λένε πως κατέστρεψαν 11 εναέρια και ναυτικά drones των Χούθι της Υεμένης
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Υεμένη Χούθι ΗΠΑ

Οι ΗΠΑ λένε πως κατέστρεψαν 11 εναέρια και ναυτικά drones των Χούθι της Υεμένης

Σύμφωνα με την CENTCOM οι αντάρτες της Υεμένης εκτόξευσαν και αντιπλοϊκό βαλλιστικό πύραυλο - Δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί, ούτε ζημιές

houthi_usa_centcom
Οι ένοπλες δυνάμεις των ΗΠΑ ανακοίνωσαν τις πρώτες πρωινές ώρες ότι χθες Πέμπτη κατέστρεψαν οπλικά συστήματα των ανταρτών Χούθι της Υεμένης, πιο συγκεκριμένα εννέα τηλεκατευθυνόμενα μη επανδρωμένα εναέρια συστήματα (UAS) πάνω από την Ερυθρά Θάλασσα και δυο τηλεκατευθυνόμενα μη επανδρωμένα σκάφη επιφανείας (USV), επίσης στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα.

Ανέφεραν ακόμη πως οι Χούθι, κίνημα που πρόσκειται στο Ιράν, εκτόξευσαν αντιπλοϊκό βαλλιστικό πύραυλο (ASBM).

Διαβεβαίωσαν πως δεν υπήρξαν τραυματισμοί, ούτε ζημιές.

Κρίθηκε πως τα drones «ήγειραν άμεση απειλή» για τις δυνάμεις των ΗΠΑ, του διεθνούς συνασπισμού και εμπορικά πλοία στην περιοχή, ανέφερε μέσω X χρησιμοποιώντας την τυποποιημένη ορολογία του για επιχειρήσεις αυτής της φύσης το μεικτό διοικητήριο των αμερικανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων το οποίο είναι αρμόδιο για τη Μέση Ανατολή (CENTCOM, «κεντρική διοίκηση»).

Κλείσιμο



Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ


