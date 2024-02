Υεμένη: Οι ΗΠΑ κατέρριψαν 5 drones των Χούτι στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα

Feb. 27 Red Sea Update



On Feb. 27, between the hours of 9:50p.m. and 10:55 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. aircraft and a coalition warship shot down five Iranian-backed Houthi one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the Red Sea.



CENTCOM forces identified these UAVs… pic.twitter.com/c5Qm13GvhV