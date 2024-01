Συρία: Οκτώ μαχητές προσκείμενοι στο Ισλαμικό Κράτος σκοτώνονται σε μάχες με τοπικές ένοπλες οργανώσεις

Syria: fighters affiliated w/ Mil. Security stormed a building held by an ISIS cell in town of Nawa (NW. Daraa).

After hours of clashes all 7 members were killed. Among them was the IS commander (pic) for the S. Region. 2 local fighters also slain.

