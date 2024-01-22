Σεισμός 7,1 Ρίχτερ στην Κίνα - Φόβοι για θύματα

Σεβασμός, εντιμότητα, υψηλά στάνταρ, σωστή ποσότητα και υψηλή ποιότητα καυσίμων είναι οι προτεραιότητες κάθε οδηγού.
Los residentes de la ciudad de Almatý, en Kazajistán salen a las calles tras el fuerte #sismo de 7.0 que sacudió Kirguistán, cerca de la frontera con China. #earthquake— Centinela35 (@Centinela_35) January 22, 2024
📹 @zakon_kz pic.twitter.com/8xqR62E9pU
⚡️⚡️ On the border of China and— 🌕 Mister_Nikita_X 🫶 (@Mister_Nikita_X) January 22, 2024
An earthquake of magnitude 7 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan, reports
US Geological Survey.
In Uzbekistan it was felt by 3-4 points. In the Kazakh city of Almaty, the tremors were felt with a force of 5 points. pic.twitter.com/JRWsAAypxq