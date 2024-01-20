Ιταλία: Συγκρούσεις διαδηλωτών κατά του πολέμου στη Γάζα με την αστυνομία
Ιταλία: Συγκρούσεις διαδηλωτών κατά του πολέμου στη Γάζα με την αστυνομία

Σύμφωνα με τις μέχρι τώρα πληροφορίες, τραυματίσθηκαν ελαφρά τόσο διαδηλωτές όσο και Ιταλοί αστυνομικοί

Συγκρούσεις μελών ακροαριστερών οργανώσεων με την αστυνομία σημειώθηκαν στην πόλη Βιτσέντσα της βόρειας Ιταλίας, όπου εγκαινιάσθηκε έκθεση για την επεξεργασία του χρυσού.

Στη διεθνή αυτή έκθεση παίρνει μέρος το Ισραήλ και οι διαδηλωτές αμφισβήτησαν την πολιτική του Ισραηλινού πρωθυπουργού Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου έναντι των Παλαιστινίων. Περίπου πεντακόσια μέλη των ακροαριστερών οργανώσεων χρησιμοποίησαν καπνογόνα και προσπάθησαν να εισέλθουν στον χώρο της έκθεσης. Οι αστυνομικοί τους απώθησαν με χρήση γκλοπ και με ρίψεις νερού από εκτοξευτήρα ειδικού οχήματος.





Σύμφωνα με τις μέχρι τώρα πληροφορίες, τραυματίσθηκαν ελαφρά τόσο διαδηλωτές όσο και Ιταλοί αστυνομικοί.

