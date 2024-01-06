Αμερικανικό πλοίο κατέστρεψε μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΗΠΑ Ερυθρά θάλασσα Υεμένη Χούτι

Αμερικανικό πλοίο κατέστρεψε μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα

Το μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος εκτοξεύτηκε από περιοχές που ελέγχουν οι Χούτι στην Υεμένη

USS_Laboon
Ο αμερικανικός στρατός ανακοίνωσε σήμερα ότι κατέστρεψε στο νότιο τμήμα της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας ένα μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος που εκτοξεύτηκε από περιοχές που ελέγχουν οι Χούτι στην Υεμένη, όπου οι υποστηριζόμενοι από το Ιράν αντάρτες έχουν εντείνει τις επιθέσεις τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες σε ένδειξη "υποστήριξης" προς τους Παλαιστίνιους της Γάζας.

"Ένα μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος που εκτοξεύτηκε από εδάφη της Υεμένης που ελέγχονται από τους Χούτι, οι οποίοι υποστηρίζονται από το Ιράν, καταρρίφθηκε σε νόμιμη άμυνα από το (αντιτορπιλικό) USS Laboon στα διεθνή ύδατα στο νότιο τμήμα της Ερυθράς Θάλασσας, κοντά σε αρκετά εμπορικά πλοία. Δεν αναφέρθηκε κανένα θύμα ή ζημιές", δήλωσε η αμερικανική στρατιωτική διοίκηση στη Μέση Ανατολή (Centcom) στην πλατφόρμα Χ.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Με λαμπρότητα και παράδοξα τα Θεοφάνια - Στα Τρίκαλα πιάστηκαν στα χέρια, στο Ηράκλειο τον Σταυρό έπιασε 8χρονος

Φρίκη στο Βέλγιο: Κρατούσαν 9χρονο παιδί για εβδομάδες κλεισμένο σε σκοτεινό χώρο δύο τετραγωνικών μέτρων

Δήμητρα Κατσαφάδου: Τους συγχωρώ όλους, τι κι αν μας έκλεψαν χαρτιά, δεν μας έκλεψαν την ψυχή

Thema Insights

Είναι αυτό το καλύτερο business laptop;

Η επιλογή του κατάλληλου lapop για έναν επαγγελματία ήταν πάντα μια πρόκληση, αλλά αυτό το μοντέλο θα κάνει την απόφασή σας πιο εύκολη.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης