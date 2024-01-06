Αμερικανικό πλοίο κατέστρεψε μη επανδρωμένο αεροσκάφος στην Ερυθρά Θάλασσα

Η νέα BMW M2 υπενθυμίζει τον πραγματικό λόγο που δημιουργήθηκαν τα σπορ μοντέλα και που δεν είναι άλλος από την οδηγική απόλαυση και τις συγκινήσεις της επιτάχυνσης.
On the Jan. 6, at approximately 9:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), an unmanned aerial vehicle launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen was shot down in self-defense by USS LABOON (DDG 59) in international waters of the Southern Red Sea in the vicinity of multiple… pic.twitter.com/fT00nlH0hk— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 6, 2024