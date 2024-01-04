ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στην Αϊόβα - Νεκρός ο δράστης, τουλάχιστον 3 τραυματίες

Η νέα BMW M2 υπενθυμίζει τον πραγματικό λόγο που δημιουργήθηκαν τα σπορ μοντέλα και που δεν είναι άλλος από την οδηγική απόλαυση και τις συγκινήσεις της επιτάχυνσης.
BREAKING!!! Multiple shot at Perry High School, in Perry County Iowa#breaking #shooting pic.twitter.com/WDRFSw4IRt— Crime With Bobby (@crimewithbobby) January 4, 2024
BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa pic.twitter.com/XuvFzpId50— Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) January 4, 2024
Shooting in Iowa at Perry High School, multiple victims with at least two medical choppers in the air pic.twitter.com/RbCLvit2WA— Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) January 4, 2024
BREAKING: I’m on scene in #Perry, IA as police and state officials are responding to an active shooter at Perry High School this morning. Stay with us as we work to learn more about this situation. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/R6auQaKKww— Meghan MacPherson (@meghankmac) January 4, 2024
Active shooting reported with 'multiple victims' at school in Iowa https://t.co/OZoypQTUaH pic.twitter.com/OeVkR3u5iy— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 4, 2024
BREAKING: Active shooter situation reported at Perry High School in Perry, Iowa, police say. https://t.co/OpKthGZwc1— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2024
BREAKING: Authorities in Iowa have responded to a shooting at a high school outside of Des Moines. https://t.co/bm1OlHLvsr— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 4, 2024