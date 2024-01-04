ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στην Αϊόβα - Φόβοι για πολλά θύματα
ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στην Αϊόβα - Φόβοι για πολλά θύματα

Ο δράστης δεν έχει ακόμη συλληφθεί - Ελικόπτερα έσπευσαν στο σημείο - Δείτε βίντεο

Ακόμη ένα περιστατικό ένοπλης βίας συγκλονίζει τις ΗΠΑ, καθώς πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν το πρωί της Πέμπτης σε σχολείο Δευτεροβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης στην Αϊόβα. Υπάρχουν φόβοι για πολλά θύματα, όπως γράφουν τα διεθνή ΜΜΕ.

Στο σημείο επικρατεί πανικός κι έχουν σπεύσει περιπολικά, ασθενοφόρα και οχήματα της πυροσβεστικής. 



Σύμφωνα με τον σερίφη της κομητείας του Ντάλας, ο δράστης δεν έχει ακόμη συλληφθεί, με την έρευνα για τον εντοπισμό του ενόπλου να συνεχίζεται.


Οι πρώτες αναφορές για πυροβολισμούς έγιναν λίγο πριν τις 8:30 το πρωί. 


Σήμερα ήταν η πρώτη μέρα επιστροφής για τους μαθητές του σχολείου μετά τις διακοπές των Χριστουγέννων.

Στο συγκεκριμένο σχολείο φοιτούν περίπου 1.700 μαθητές.

Αυτόπτες μάρτυρες είπαν ότι είδαν μαθητές κλαίγοντας να αγκαλιάζονται, στην είσοδο του σχολείου, με τους γονείς τους. 

Την ίδια στιγμή, ελικόπτερα έσπευσαν στο σημείο για να γίνει άμεση μεταφορά όσων τραυματίστηκαν σοβαρά.

