Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νέα πλήγματα εναντίον της Χεζμπολάχ στον νότιο Λίβανο
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Χεζμπολάχ Λίβανος

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Νέα πλήγματα εναντίον της Χεζμπολάχ στον νότιο Λίβανο

Tις τελευταίες ώρες αρκετές ρουκέτες εκτοξεύθηκαν από τη Χεζμπολάχ με στόχο το βόρειο Ισραήλ

hezbollah
Οι IDF λένε ότι μαχητικά αεροσκάφη έπληξαν μια σειρά από τοποθεσίες της Χεζμπολάχ στο νότιο Λίβανο ως απάντηση σε επανειλημμένες διασυνοριακές επιθέσεις που πραγματοποίησε η σιιτική ομάδα.

Σύμφωνα με τις IDF άρματα μάχης βομβάρδισαν έναν πυρήνα της Χεζμπολάχ που δρα στο νότιο Λίβανο. Σημειώνεται πως τις τελευταίες ώρες αρκετές ρουκέτες εκτοξεύθηκαν από τη Χεζμπολάχ με στόχο το βόρειο Ισραήλ.



