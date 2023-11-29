Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: «Νεκρό έπεσε μωρό 10 μηνών από ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς» υποστηρίζει παρακλάδι της Χαμάς
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Χαμάς Γάζα

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: «Νεκρό έπεσε μωρό 10 μηνών από ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς» υποστηρίζει παρακλάδι της Χαμάς

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ερευνά την υπόθεση - Το μωρό μαζί με τη μητέρα και το αδερφάκι του ήταν αιχμάλωτοι της Χαμάς - Και οι τρεις είναι νεκροί

vrefos
Πολυήμερο ήταν το θρίλερ με την οικογένεια Μπίμπας, όσον αφορά στα πόσα μέλη της σκοτώθηκαν στη Γάζα. Η παλαιστινιακή οργάνωση «Ταξιαρχίες του Αλ Κασάμ», που θεωρείται παρακλάδι της Χαμάς, με ανακοίνωσή της υποστηρίζει ότι το μωρό δέκα μηνών είναι τελικά νεκρό. Νεκροί είναι η μητέρα και το αδελφάκι του που αρχικά είχε πιάσει η Χαμάς. Η ισλαμιστική οργάνωση, που γνωστοποίησε την είδηση θανάτου, υποστηρίζει ότι σκοτώθηκαν και οι τρεις εξαιτίας Ισραηλινού βομβαρδισμού στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

vrefosmhtera
H μητέρα που κρατείτο από τη Χαμάς με το 10 μηνών μωρό της - Και οι δύο είναι νεκροί



Ο ισραηλινός στρατός, από την πλευρά του, υπογραμμίζει ότι ερευνά τους ισχυρισμούς για τη μητέρα και τα δύο μικρά παιδιά. 

Κλείσιμο
Πρόκειται ειδικότερα για μια 32χρονη μητέρα, με τους δύο γιούς της, έναν 4χρονο και ένα αγοράκι 10 μηνών. 

Οι έρευνες του Ισραήλ συνεχίζονται σχετικά με το πώς σκοτώθηκαν. 



Για την επιστροφή του μωρού στο Ισραήλ πραγματοποιήθηκε την Τρίτη διαδήλωση, στην οποία οι συγκεντρωμένοι άφησαν στον ουρανό 500 πορτοκαλί μπαλόνια, από το χρώμα των μαλλιών του παιδιού.


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

«Δε θέλω να φαντάζομαι τον πόνο του παιδιού μου, ήθελαν να σώσουν τα τομάρια τους» κατέθεσε η μητέρα της Έμμας

Ο Μητσοτάκης έκανε ακόμα και τον Πιρς Μόργκαν να αλλάξει γνώμη - «Ήρθε η ώρα να τους δώσουμε τα Γλυπτά»

Με βέτο στις ενταξιακές διαπραγματεύσεις προειδοποιεί η Ελλάδα την Αλβανία για την υπόθεση Μπελέρη

Thema Insights

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης