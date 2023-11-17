Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Πάνω από 12.000 οι νεκροί στη Γάζα, ανάμεσά τους και 5.000 παιδιά

Επίσκεψη στην Vitex του Υπουργού Παιδείας, Θρησκευμάτων και Αθλητισμού Κυριάκου Πιερρακάκη για την προσφορά χρωμάτων στα σχολεία της Θεσσαλίας
Watch as LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus exposes the countless Hamas weapons IDF troops have uncovered in the Shifa Hospital's MRI building: pic.twitter.com/5qssP8z1XQ— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023
Exposing another layer of Hamas’ exploitation of three of the largest hospitals in Gaza:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 17, 2023
🔻Inside the Shifa Hospital complex, a Hamas terrorist tunnel was uncovered.
1/3 pic.twitter.com/uGo4uBdTly