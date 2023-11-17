Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Πάνω από 12.000 οι νεκροί στη Γάζα, ανάμεσά τους και 5.000 παιδιά
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ Λωρίδα της Γάζας

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Πάνω από 12.000 οι νεκροί στη Γάζα, ανάμεσά τους και 5.000 παιδιά

Αυξάνεται ο αριθμός των θυμάτων στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας, σύμφωνα με τις αναφορές της τοπικής κυβέρνησης

gaza_arthro
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Τουλάχιστον 12.000 Παλαιστίνιοι, μεταξύ αυτών 5000 παιδιά, έχουν σκοτωθεί στους ισραηλινούς βομβαρδισμούς στη Γάζα από την 7η Οκτωβρίου, έγινε γνωστό σήμερα από το γραφείο Τύπου της κυβέρνησης στον ελεγχόμενο από τη Χαμάς θύλακα.

«24 θάνατοι στο νοσοκομείο Αλ Σίφα σε ένα μόνο 48ωρο εξαιτίας της έλλειψης ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος» ισχυρίζεται η Χαμάς

Ο εκπρόσωπος τύπου του υπουργείου Υγείας της Χαμάς Άσραφ αλ Κίντρα είπε σήμερα στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο ότι «24 ασθενείς» πέθαναν «τις τελευταίες 48 ώρες» στο νοσοκομείο Αλ Σίφα της Γάζας, στο οποίο η ηλεκτροδότηση έχει διακοπεί και όπου ο ισραηλινός στρατός πραγματοποίησε έφοδο πριν από τρεις ημέρες.

Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο, οι ασθενείς αυτοί πέθαναν, «διότι ιατρικά μηχανήματα ζωτικής σημασίας σταμάτησαν να λειτουργούν εξαιτίας της διακοπής του ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος» στο μεγαλύτερο νοσοκομειακό συγκρότημα στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακα.

Βίντεο του ισραηλινού στρατού από τις επιχειρήσεις γύρω από το νοσοκομείο

Η πλειονότητα των νοσοκομείων στη Γάζα δεν διαθέτει πλέον καθόλου καύσιμα για την τροφοδότηση των γεννητριών τους.

Ο Κίντρα πρόσθεσε πως από χθες, ο ισραηλινός στρατός κατέστρεψε τρία κτίρια στη δυτική πλευρά του συγκροτήματος: το κυλικείο του νοσοκομείου, το κτίριο υπηρεσιών συντήρησης και το τμήμα ανθρωπίνων πόρων.

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Black Friday: Ποιες προσφορές αναζητούν οι καταναλωτές - Κερδίζουν «έδαφος» οι online παραγγελίες

Αλκμήνη Ψιλοπούλου: Το Πολυτεχνείο ήταν ένα κύτταρο ελευθερίας όπου λειτούργησε η ενότητα στην πράξη

«Πόρτα» από νεολαία ΣΥΡΙΖΑ σε Κασσελάκη – Κατέθεσαν στεφάνι χωρίς εκείνον
2 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Λέμε «Κωτσοβ…ΟΛΕ!» και ζούμε μία Μπλακ Φράιντεϊ «τουμπανέιρο»!

Η νέα Black Friday καμπάνια του Κωτσόβολου, σχολιάζει τις τρελές «ποροπομπέιρο» στιγμές της καθημερινότητάς μας με ευρηματικό και άκρως χιουμοριστικό τρόπο και μας υποδεικνύει τον αυθεντικό Μπλακ Φράιντεϊ προορισμό…πού αλλού; Στον Κωτσόβολο!

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

BEST OF NETWORK

Δείτε Επίσης