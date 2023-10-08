ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Δραματικά ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των θυμάτων - Στους 600 οι νεκροί Ισραηλινοί

Πάνω από 2.000 οι τραυματίες στο Ισραήλ - Περισσότεροι από 900 οι νεκροί Ισραηλινοί και Παλαιστίνιοι

Με ανησυχητική ταχύτητα ανεβαίνει ο αριθμός των Ισραηλινών που έπεσαν νεκροί από τα πυρά της Χαμάς. Ο αριθμός των Ισραηλινών που έχουν σκοτωθεί φτάνει πια τους 600 ενώ λίγα λεπτά νωρίτερα γινόταν λόγος για 400 θύματα. Λίγο πριν από τις 14:00, ώρα Ελλάδος, τα ισραηλινά δίκτυα έκαναν λόγο για 350 νεκρούς.

Την ίδια στιγμή, ο αριθμός των τραυματιών είναι πολύ μεγάλος, ειδικότερα ξεπερνά τους 2.000 και φτάνει τους 2.040, ενώ σε θρίλερ εξελίσσεται η ομηρεία 100 περίπου Ισραηλινών στρατιωτών και πολιτών. 








Ο αριθμός των Παλαιστίνιων νεκρών ανέρχεται σε 313, σύμφωνα με παλαιστίνιους αξιωματούχους υγείας.

Ο ισραηλινός στρατός ανακοίνωσε ότι ελέγχει 22 τοποθεσίες στο νότιο Ισραήλ, αλλά σε άλλες οκτώ συνεχίζονται οι επιχειρήσεις ενάντια σε μαχητές της Χαμάς που διείσδυσαν «με μοτοσικλέτες, αλεξίπτωτα πλαγιάς και δια θαλάσσης, υπό την κάλυψη εκρήξεων από ρουκέτες».

Σύμφωνα με την εφημερίδα Guardian έχει αρχίσει η αντίστροφη μέτρηση για χερσαία επιχείρηση του Ισραήλ στη Λωρίδα της Γάζας.

Εκπρόσωπος των Ισραηλινών Αμυντικών Δυνάμεων (IDF) είπε ότι οι μαχητές της Χαμάς ανέρχονται σε εκατοντάδες, ενώ περισσότεροι από 3.000 πύραυλοι εκτοξεύτηκαν προς πόλεις και κωμοπόλεις σε όλο το Ισραήλ.

Πύραυλος προκάλεσε εκτεταμένες καταστροφές στο νοσοκομείο Μπαρζιλάι αλλά και στη Συναγωγή της ισραηλινής πόλης Ασκελόν.

Ο Ισραηλινός στρατός ανακοίνωσε ότι πάνω από 100.000 έφεδροι ήδη φτάνουν στις στρατιωτικές βάσεις στο νότιο Ισραήλ, ενώ «επλήγη«, σύμφωνα με ανακοινωθέν και το αρχηγείο των μυστικών υπηρεσιών της Χαμάς μεταξύ 400 στόχων.
