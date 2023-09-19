ΗΠΑ: Ο Ζελένσκι επισκέφθηκε τραυματισμένους Oυκρανούς στρατιώτες που νοσηλεύονται στη Νέα Υόρκη (βίντεο)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
ΗΠΑ Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία Νέα Υόρκη Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι

ΗΠΑ: Ο Ζελένσκι επισκέφθηκε τραυματισμένους Oυκρανούς στρατιώτες που νοσηλεύονται στη Νέα Υόρκη (βίντεο)

Μετά την ολοκλήρωση της επίσκεψής του στη Νέα Υόρκη, ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας θα μεταβεί στην Ουάσινγκτον όπου θα συναντήσει τον Τζο Μπάιντεν και μέλη του Κογκρέσου των ΗΠΑ

Collage_Maker-19-Sep-2023-01-14-AM-734
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ
Ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας Βολοντίμιρ Ζελένσκι επισκέφθηκε χθες Δευτέρα τραυματισμένους Oυκρανούς στρατιώτες που νοσηλεύονται στη Νέα Υόρκη, λίγες ώρες πριν από την προγραμματισμένη ομιλία στη Γενική Συνέλευση των Ηνωμένων Εθνών.

Στην πρώτη του επίσκεψη στην έδρα των Ηνωμένων Εθνών στη Νέα Υόρκη από την έναρξη της ρωσικής εισβολής τον Φεβρουάριο του 2022, ο Ζελένσκι θα εκφωνήσει σήμερα ομιλία ενώπιον των αρχηγών κρατών και κυβερνήσεων που συμμετέχουν στην 78η σύνοδο της Γενικής Συνέλευσης του Οργανισμού.



Αμέσως μετά την άφιξη του στη Νέα Υόρκη, ο Ζελένσκι μετέβη στο πανεπιστημιακό νοσοκομείο του Στάτεν Άιλαντ, όπου νοσηλεύονται ουκρανοί στρατιώτες που ακρωτηριάστηκαν στον πόλεμο.




Κλείσιμο
«Απευθείας από το αεροδρόμιο, πάω στους μαχητές μας που νοσηλεύονται για θεραπεία και αποκατάσταση στις ΗΠΑ. Προέχει η υποστήριξη του λαού μας και η ευγνωμοσύνη προς όσους βοηθούν την Ουκρανία και τους Ουκρανούς. Έρχονται σημαντικές και πολυάσχολες ημέρες. Η Γενική Συνέλευση των Ηνωμένων Εθνών, η σύνοδος για την επανεξέταση των Στόχων Βιώσιμης Ανάπτυξης, το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας του ΟΗΕ. Σημαντικές διμερείς επαφές έχουν ήδη προγραμματιστεί», έγραψε ο Ζελένσκι σε ανάρτησή του στην πλατφόρμα Telegram.



Μετά την ολοκλήρωση της επίσκεψής του στη Νέα Υόρκη, ο πρόεδρος της Ουκρανίας θα μεταβεί στην Ουάσινγκτον όπου θα συναντήσει τον Αμερικανό ομόλογό του Τζο Μπάιντεν και μέλη του Κογκρέσου των ΗΠΑ, ενώ αναμένεται να έχει συνομιλίες με αξιωματούχους των αμερικανικών ενόπλων δυνάμεων και επιχειρηματίες.


Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ



Ειδήσεις σήμερα

Ποια ήταν η μία από τις δύο νοσηλεύτριες που σκοτώθηκαν στο τροχαίο στη Λιβύη – Η τραγική ιστορία της

Δύο νοσηλεύτριες, ένας υπαξιωματικός και δύο διερμηνείς οι πέντε Έλληνες νεκροί στο τροχαίο στη Λιβύη

Απίστευτες τιμές για θέσεις πάρκινγκ στην Αθήνα: €1 εκατ. στο Μαρούσι, €1,72 εκατ. στο κέντρο
1 ΣΧΟΛΙΑ

Thema Insights

Αυτό είναι το χρώμα της Χρονιάς για το 2024

Αυτό είναι το χρώμα της Χρονιάς για το 2024

Η Φύση και η Βιωσιμότητα συνθέτουν μια παλέτα αποχρώσεων που μας εμπνέει να ανανεώσουμε το σπίτι μας και ειδικά τις εξωτερικές επιφάνειές του, αναδεικνύοντας ταυτόχρονα το αρχιτεκτονικό του στυλ -όποιο και αν είναι αυτό.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης