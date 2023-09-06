ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Απροσπέλαστη η Αμαρουσίου - Χαλανδρίου λόγω συσσώρευσης υδάτων - Φωτογραφίες

Κακοκαιρία «Daniel»: Εκκενώνεται το χωριό Κόμμα Φθιώτιδας - Μήνυμα από το 112

Μήνυμα του «112» για εκκένωση οικισμού στον Αλμυρό Βόλου λόγω πλημμυρών

Kαταρρακτώδεις βροχές και πλημμύρες στην Tουρκία: Τουλάχιστον επτά νεκροί
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Τουρκία Πλημμύρες Κακοκαιρία

Kαταρρακτώδεις βροχές και πλημμύρες στην Tουρκία: Τουλάχιστον επτά νεκροί

Πάνω από 30 οι τραυματίες - Ένας άνθρωπος αγνοείται στην επαρχία Κιρκλαρελί

Τουλάχιστον επτά άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους από τις καταρρακτώδεις βροχές και τις πλημμύρες που έπληξαν την Τουρκία τις τελευταίες δύο ημέρες, ανακοίνωσαν οι αρχές.

Ένας άνθρωπος αγνοείται στην επαρχία Κιρκλαρελί (Σαράντα Εκκλησιές).



Ο υπουργός Εσωτερικών Αλί Γιερλίκαγια ανακοίνωσε ότι από τους 31 τραυματίες οι οκτώ παραμένουν για νοσηλεία σε νοσοκομεία της Κωνσταντινούπολης, όπου οι δρόμοι μετατράπηκαν σε χείμαρρους. Ένας σταθμός του μετρό πλημμύρισε εν μέρει και δεκάδες άνθρωποι χρειάστηκε να απεγκλωβιστούν από το κτίριο μιας δημοτικής βιβλιοθήκης, μεταδίδουν τα τουρκικά μέσα ενημέρωσης.

Οι βροχές στην Κωνσταντινούπολη ήρθαν ύστερα από ένα ιδιαίτερα ξηρό καλοκαίρι, στη διάρκεια του οποίου η στάθμη των υδάτων στους ταμιευτήρες νερού της πόλης αυτής των 16 εκατομμυρίων κατοίκων είχε πέσει στο χαμηλότερο επίπεδο των τελευταίων εννέα ετών.



