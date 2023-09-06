ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Μέση Ανατολή: Νεαρός Παλαιστίνιος μαχαίρωσε 50χρονο Ισραηλινό και έναν 17χρονο τουρίστα στην Ιερουσαλήμ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Ισραήλ Παλαιστίνη Μαχαίρωμα

Μέση Ανατολή: Νεαρός Παλαιστίνιος μαχαίρωσε 50χρονο Ισραηλινό και έναν 17χρονο τουρίστα στην Ιερουσαλήμ

Ένας 17χρονος ο δράστης, ο οποίος «χτύπησε»  έξω από την Παλιά Πόλη της Ιερουσαλήμ

palestine_israel
Ένας Παλαιστίνιος έφηβος μαχαίρωσε και τραυμάτισε έναν Ισραηλινό και έναν τουρίστα έξω από την Παλιά Πόλη της Ιερουσαλήμ, σύμφωνα με την ισραηλινή αστυνομία και τις υπηρεσίες παροχής πρώτων βοηθειών.

«Ένας ύποπτος μαχαίρωσε έναν πολίτη κοντά στην Πύλη της Γιάφα, στην Ιερουσαλήμ» ανέφερε η αστυνομία, δίνοντας στη δημοσιότητα τη φωτογραφία ενός μπαλτά με ίχνη αίματος που χρησιμοποιήθηκε στην επίθεση. Ο νεαρός καταδιώχθηκε και συνελήφθη από αστυνομικούς.



Οι αρχές ανέφεραν ότι πρόκειται για έναν 17χρονο από την Ανατολική Ιερουσαλήμ.

Η υπηρεσία παροχής πρώτων βοηθειών Μαγκέν Νταβίντ Αντόμ, το αντίστοιχο του Ερυθρού Σταυρού στο Ισραήλ, ανέφεραν ότι παρείχαν τις πρώτες βοήθειες σε έναν άνδρα ηλικίας περίπου 50 ετών, η κατάσταση του οποίου είναι «σοβαρή αλλά σταθερή». Ένας 17χρονος τουρίστας μεταφέρθηκε επίσης σε νοσοκομείο, φέροντας ένα επιφανειακό τραύμα στο στομάχι.

Κλείσιμο


Από τις αρχές του έτους, σε συγκρούσεις ή επιθέσεις που συνδέονται με την ισραηλινοπαλαιστινιακή διένεξη, έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους τουλάχιστον 226 Παλαιστίνιοι, 32 Ισραηλινοί, μία Ουκρανή και ένας Ιταλός, σύμφωνα με την καταμέτρηση του Γαλλικού Πρακτορείου που βασίζεται σε επίσημες πηγές.

Το Festival θα πραγματοποιηθεί από την COCO-MAT, την Κυριακή 10 Σεπτεμβρίου, στην Κηφισιά και είναι αφιερωμένο στην περιβαλλοντική συνείδηση και την οικολογική ευαισθητοποίηση.

