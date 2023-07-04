ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ

Φωτιά σε δασική έκταση στην Ψάθα - Σηκώθηκαν αεροσκάφη για την κατάσβεση

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Δεκαέξι τραυματίες από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Χάρκοβο - Μεταξύ τους επτά παιδιά
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία Χάρκοβο βομβαρδισμός τραυματίες Παιδιά

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Δεκαέξι τραυματίες από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Χάρκοβο - Μεταξύ τους επτά παιδιά

Το μικρότερο από τα παιδιά που τραυματίστηκαν από την επίθεση σε κτίριο χωριού στο Χάρκοβο,  είναι ενός έτους

xarkovo_epithesi
Δεκαεξι άνθρωποι, μεταξύ των οποίων επτά παιδιά, τραυματίστηκαν από ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς σε ένα πολυώροφο κτίριο, στην μικρή πόλη Περβομάισκ στην ουκρανική περιοχή του Χαρκόβου, ανέφερε ο κυβερνήτης της περιοχής Όλεχ Σινεχούμποφ.

Ο Σινεχούμποφ δήλωσε με ανάρτηση του στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram, ότι οι βομβαρδισμοί έλαβαν χώρα στις 13.35 ώρα Κιέβου (και Ελλάδας) και αρκετά αυτοκίνητα τυλίχθηκαν στις φλόγες.



Σε νεότερη ενημέρωση, η τοπική αστυνομία ανέφερε πως το μικρότερο θύμα είναι ηλικίας ενός έτους. 


Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Πρόεδρος της Βουλής ξανά ο Τασούλας με 249 ψήφους - «Κανείς να μην γίνει διακονιάρης εφήμερης δημοσιότητας»

Άγνωστες ιστορίες με τον Χρήστο Λαμπράκη: Οι έφοδοι, τα πάθη του και ο «σασμός» με τα σουτζουκάκια

Η πρώτη συνέντευξη των γιων του Κωνσταντίνου μετά τον θάνατό του: «Είμαστε Έλληνες, δε μας λένε Γλύξμπουργκ»

Thema Insights

Plastic Free Greece: Ζάκυνθος

Plastic Free Greece: Ζάκυνθος

Η δεύτερη δράση του φετινού προγράμματος πραγματοποιήθηκε μεταξύ 24 και 26 Μαΐου στη Ζάκυνθο, συγκεντρώνοντας από τρεις πολύ δημοφιλείς ακτές του νησιού περί τα 57 κιλά απορριμμάτων, που χάλαγαν την εικόνα και επιβάρυναν το περιβάλλον.

Ακολουθήστε το protothema.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Ειδήσεις Δημοφιλή Σχολιασμένα
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΤΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

Best of Network

Δείτε Επίσης