Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: 31 τραυματίες από ρωσικό βομβαρδισμό στο Χάρκοβο - Μεταξύ τους 9 παιδιά

Δύο βρέφη βρίσκονται μεταξύ των τραυματιιών από τον βομβαρδισμό σε χωριό του Χαρκόβου

31 άνθρωποι, μεταξύ των οποίων εννέα παιδιά, τραυματίστηκαν από ρωσικούς βομβαρδισμούς σε ένα πολυώροφο κτίριο, στην μικρή πόλη Περβομάισκ στην ουκρανική περιοχή του Χαρκόβου, ανέφερε ο κυβερνήτης της περιοχής Όλεχ Σινεχούμποφ.

Ο Σινεχούμποφ δήλωσε με ανάρτηση του στην εφαρμογή ανταλλαγής μηνυμάτων Telegram, ότι οι βομβαρδισμοί έλαβαν χώρα στις 13.35 ώρα Κιέβου (και Ελλάδας) και αρκετά αυτοκίνητα τυλίχθηκαν στις φλόγες.



«Είμαστε ενήμεροι για μεγάλο αριθμό θυμάτων: 31 άνθρωποι έχουν νοσηλευτεί, ανάμεσά τους 9 παιδιά, δύο εκ των οποίων είναι βρέφη», ανέφερε σε δήλωση του στο Telegram o επικεφαλής του γραφείου του Ουκρανού προέδρου Αντρίι Γερμάκ.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες από το Δημοτικό Συμβούλιο του χωριού, υπάρχουν σοβαρές ζημιές σε σπίτια και για τον σκοπό αυτό, ανοίγουν παιδικοί σταθμοί για να φιλοξενήσουν τους κατοίκους.


