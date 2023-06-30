Βρετανία: Με επικρίσεις κατά του Σούνακ παραιτήθηκε ο υπουργός Επικρατείας, αρμόδιος για το Κλίμα
Βρετανία: Με επικρίσεις κατά του Σούνακ παραιτήθηκε ο υπουργός Επικρατείας, αρμόδιος για το Κλίμα

Ο Ζακ Γκόλντσμιθ  κατηγόρησε πρωθυπουργό Ρίσι Σούνακ για αδιαφορία στα θέματα που αφορούν το περιβάλλον

Ο υπουργός Επικρατείας της Βρετανίας που είναι αρμόδιος για το Κλίμα και το Περιβάλλον Ζακ Γκόλντσμιθ παραιτήθηκε σήμερα από την κυβέρνηση, επικρίνοντας τον πρωθυπουργό Ρίσι Σούνακ για αδιαφορία στα θέματα που αφορούν το περιβάλλον.

"Το πρόβλημα δεν είναι ότι η κυβέρνηση είναι εχθρική προς το περιβάλλον, αλλά ότι εσείς, ο πρωθυπουργός μας, είσαστε απλώς αδιάφορος", δήλωσε ο Γκόλντσμιθ, ο οποίος είναι μέλος της Βουλής των Λόρδων (άνω βουλή) και κατείχε το αξίωμα του υπουργού Επικρατείας για τα Υπερπόντια Εδάφη, την Κοινοπολιτεία, την Ενέργεια, το Κλίμα και το Περιβάλλον.



Στην επιστολή παραίτησής του που αναρτήθηκε στο Twitter αναφέρει ότι η Βρετανία έχει "ορατά αποχωρήσει από την παγκόσμια σκηνή και αποσύρει τον ηγετικό μας (των Βρετανών) ρόλο στο κλίμα και τη φύση".

Αυτό αντανακλά έκθεση που δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα νωρίτερα αυτήν την εβδομάδα από τους συμβούλους της κυβέρνησης για το κλίμα, οι οποίοι δήλωσαν ότι η Βρετανία έχασε τη θέση της ως παγκόσμιας ηγετικής δύναμης στην κλιματική δράση και δεν κάνει αρκετά για να εκπληρώσει τον στόχο της για μηδενικές εκπομπές άνθρακα στα μέσα του αιώνα.

