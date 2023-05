🚨 Two Executed for Blasphemy!



The IRGC executed two innocent prisoners Yousef Mehrad & Sadrollah Fazeli Zare who were charged with blasphemy.



Yousef was a father of three and Sadrollah was a cabinetmaker & taking care of her mother. #یوسف_مهراد #صدرالله‌_فاضلی_زارع pic.twitter.com/GKxF5YZo85