Critical Incident Briefing The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, along with the State Attorney’s Office, continue the investigation into the officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in the 12000 block of Copper Springs Road. Aligning with Sheriff Waters’ continuing commitment to openness and transparency, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is releasing the attached Critical Incident Briefing. The video will disclose currently available information related to the shooting and events that led up to it. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office does not draw any conclusions regarding whether the officers’ actions were appropriate with respect to the law or JSO policy until all of the facts are known, and the investigation has been completed.