Κάρολος: Έγινε τυροκόμος, έβαλε μόνος του βαρελίσια μπίρα και μίλησε στη γερμανική Βουλή
Κάρολος: Έγινε τυροκόμος, έβαλε μόνος του βαρελίσια μπίρα και μίλησε στη γερμανική Βουλή

Βίντεο - φωτογραφίες - Η τούρτα σε σχήμα στέματος και η βόλτα στη λαϊκή αγορά - Ο πρώτος μονάρχης που απευθύνθηκε στην Bundestag

Ζωή Ψαρρά
Στο πρώτο του επίσημο ταξίδι με την ιδιότητα του βασιλιά, ο Κάρολος, ο οποίος έγινε ο πρώτος μονάρχης που απευθύνεται στην ολομέλεια του Ομοσπονδιακού Κοινοβουλίου, επαίνεσε - μεταξύ άλλων - τη Γερμανία για τη στήριξη που προσφέρει στην Ουκρανία.

Ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος Γ’ από το βήμα της Bundestag, σε μια ιστορική ομιλία, κυρίως στα γερμανική γλώσσα, στάθηκε στους δεσμούς Βρετανίας – Γερμανίας και στην προοπτική εμβάθυνσής τους -με το βλέμμα σε συνεργασίες για την προστασία του κλίματος.

Η τριήμερη επίσημη επίσκεψη του βασιλιά Καρόλου στη Γερμανία είχε πλούσια ατζέντα, με τον βασιλιά, εκτός από την ιστορική ομιλία του στην Bundestag και τις τυπικές επαφές με πολιτικούς αξιωματούχους, να επισκέπτεται οικολογική φάρμα στο Βρανδεμβούργο, να αγοράζει προϊόντα από λαϊκή αγορά και δοκιμάζει ποικιλίες μπίρας.

Η επίσκεψή του σε λαϊκή αγορά - Δείτε τον να δοκιμάζει παραδοσιακά προϊόντα να επιθεωρεί τις τιμές και να συνομιλεί με εμπόρους. Στο πλάι του πάντα η Καμίλα, Βασιλική Σύζυγος του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, σύζυγος του Bασιλιά Καρόλου Γ΄ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου



Ζωή Ψαρρά

