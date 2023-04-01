Κάρολος: Έγινε τυροκόμος, έβαλε μόνος του βαρελίσια μπίρα και μίλησε στη γερμανική Βουλή
Βίντεο - φωτογραφίες - Η τούρτα σε σχήμα στέματος και η βόλτα στη λαϊκή αγορά - Ο πρώτος μονάρχης που απευθύνθηκε στην Bundestag
Ο βασιλιάς Κάρολος Γ’ από το βήμα της Bundestag, σε μια ιστορική ομιλία, κυρίως στα γερμανική γλώσσα, στάθηκε στους δεσμούς Βρετανίας – Γερμανίας και στην προοπτική εμβάθυνσής τους -με το βλέμμα σε συνεργασίες για την προστασία του κλίματος.
Earlier today, The King and The Queen Consort arrived at Brandenburg Gate, one of the city’s most important landmarks, to begin the first State Visit of the new reign.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 29, 2023
It was a pleasure to meet so many of you. pic.twitter.com/zwh8ci3SVa
“Today, it gives me particular pride to be with you once again, now as King, and to renew the special bond between our two countries."— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023
His Majesty becomes the first British monarch to address the Bundestag in session during #RoyalVisitGermany. pic.twitter.com/7zGApUsPVf
Η τριήμερη επίσημη επίσκεψη του βασιλιά Καρόλου στη Γερμανία είχε πλούσια ατζέντα, με τον βασιλιά, εκτός από την ιστορική ομιλία του στην Bundestag και τις τυπικές επαφές με πολιτικούς αξιωματούχους, να επισκέπτεται οικολογική φάρμα στο Βρανδεμβούργο, να αγοράζει προϊόντα από λαϊκή αγορά και δοκιμάζει ποικιλίες μπίρας.
Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο
The organic Brodowin Farm (@brodowin_de) works hard to reduce the environmental impacts of agriculture.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023
🐄🧀 The King heard from farmers, apprentices, retailers and cooks who work on the farm, to find out more about their sustainable processes. #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/OyCflqewAl
Η επίσκεψή του σε λαϊκή αγορά - Δείτε τον να δοκιμάζει παραδοσιακά προϊόντα να επιθεωρεί τις τιμές και να συνομιλεί με εμπόρους. Στο πλάι του πάντα η Καμίλα, Βασιλική Σύζυγος του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, σύζυγος του Bασιλιά Καρόλου Γ΄ του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου
Berlin’s weekly farmers’ market first opened over 150 years ago, as a place of trade and a meeting point where news and goods could be exchanged.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 30, 2023
The market at Wittenbergplatz was opened in 1996 to reestablish this tradition.#RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/9YKF2X0XA1
Wouldn't be a trip to Germany without a cheeky pint #RoyalVisitGermany pic.twitter.com/BQHHdB7VjW— Rookie (@royalfocus1) March 31, 2023
The King and Queen Consort have wrapped up a three-day visit to Germany which saw the monarch try his hand at making organic cheese, tuck into a giant cake made in the shape of a crown and pull a pint of beer— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 31, 2023
Read more here 👉 https://t.co/Zeb5jqLUGt pic.twitter.com/859108npUh
Ειδήσεις σήμερα:
Χαλκιδική - Ο «Έλληνας Κόπερφιλντ»: «Είναι ψυχούλα, θα αποδειχθεί η αθωότητά του», λέει η σύζυγος του
Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Σύσκεψη στο Μαξίμου για την στρατηγική ενόψει εκλογών - Εθνικά, μεταναστευτικό και ασφάλεια
Φορολογικές δηλώσεις: «Μυστικά» για μείωση φόρου εισοδήματος - Τι ισχύει με δαπάνες - αποδείξεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Protothema.gr