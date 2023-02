Ιράν - Εικόνες φρίκης: Αποστεωμένος φυλακισμένος απεργός πείνας

#Farhad_Meysami , a medical doctor and a civil rights activist was detained in 2018 for supporting a campaign against Iran’s laws imposing forced hijab on women. He has been on hunger strike for weeks and his health has deteriorated drastically. Shocking photos of him: pic.twitter.com/j6BDMakhyF

Shocking images of Dr. Farhad Meisami, a brave advocate for women's rights who has been on hunger strike in prison. Iran's regime has unjustly denied him and thousands of other political prisoners their rights and their freedom. Now it unjustly threatens his life. #فرهاد_میثمی https://t.co/WIBEy73otc