Ρωσία: Αμερικανίδα συνελήφθη επειδή έβγαλε βόλτα ένα... μοσχάρι στην Κόκκινη Πλατεία

US citizen Alicia Day was detained walking a calf on Red Square in Moscow. Administrative protocols were drawn up on her about resisting the police and about an unauthorized action. She faces administrative arrest, a fine or mandatory work. #Russia #Arrest #HumanRights pic.twitter.com/cfxnf7u4lT

Here’s an unusual one: a Moscow court has sentenced U.S. citizen Alicia Day to 13 days in jail for disobeying the police. The animal rights activist apparently bought a cow through the Avito marketplace and then decided to show it Red Square. Um, okay. https://t.co/oAWXjQ0KO1 pic.twitter.com/5mDEByFd9u