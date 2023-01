Πυροβολισμοί στο Λος Άντζελες: Εντοπίστηκε ο ύποπτος του μακελειού με τους 10 νεκρούς

I’m on scene in Torrance where there’s a standoff ongoing - gentle confirmation from the Torrance PD a that this is intact the Monterey Park shooting suspect pic.twitter.com/XHGM9fgXhB

Teams from the #LASD have arrived and #Torrance PD is now clearing the parking lot next to #HobbyLobby saying there is a possible hazmat situation. The van is still surrounded and we can’t see anyone moving inside. Possible #MontereyParkSuspect #MontereyPark @FOXLA #FOX11 pic.twitter.com/Vr18S3XPyP