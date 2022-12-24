ΥΠΕΞ: Επείγον ζήτημα οι ελεύθερες, δίκαιες και χωρίς αποκλεισμούς εκλογές στη Λιβύη
ΥΠΕΞ: Επείγον ζήτημα οι ελεύθερες, δίκαιες και χωρίς αποκλεισμούς εκλογές στη Λιβύη

Υπογραμμίζουμε με ανησυχία ότι έχει περάσει ένας χρόνος από την αναβολή των προγραμματισμένων εκλογών σημειώνεται σε μήνυμα για την Ημέρα της Ανεξαρτησίας της Λιβύης

«Συγχαρητήρια σε όλους τους Λίβυους που γιορτάζουν την Ημέρα της Ανεξαρτησίας τους», αναφέρει το υπουργείο Εξωτερικών σε ανάρτησή του στο twitter.

«Υπογραμμίζουμε με ανησυχία ότι έχει περάσει ένας χρόνος από την αναβολή των προγραμματισμένων εκλογών στις 24.12.21», αναφέρει.

«Η Ελλάδα υποστηρίζει σθεναρά την ανάγκη για ελεύθερες, δίκαιες και χωρίς αποκλεισμούς εκλογές στη χώρα ως επείγον ζήτημα», καταλήγει.

Τελεσίγραφο από τον Χαφτάρ

Νωρίτερα, ο  διοικητής των του Λιβυκού Εθνικού Στρατού (LNA) της Ανατολικής Λιβύης στρατάρχης Χαλίφα Χαφτάρ ανακοίνωσε σήμερα “μία τελευταία ευκαιρία” για την κατάρτιση ενός οδικού χάρτη για την πραγματοποίηση εκλογών όπως μετέδωσε η λιβυκή τηλεόραση al-Hadath TV.

Ο Χαφτάρ έχει κηρύξει τον πόλεμο κατά φατριών της δυτικής Λιβύης μετά από τον διαμελισμό της χώρας το 2014, συμπεριλαμβανομένης και μιας 14μηνης επιθετικής επιχείρησης για την κατάληψη της Τρίπολης, που απωθήθηκε από την διεθνώς αναγνωρισμένη κυβέρνηση της χώρας.

Καθώς, το πολιτικό αδιέξοδο της Λιβύης χειροτερεύει, η χώρα, βρίσκεται αντιμέτωπη με τον κίνδυνο κλιμάκωσης των εμφύλιων συγκρούσεων, με τους πολιτικούς να εμποδίζουν την πρόοδο για τη διεξαγωγή εκλογών και τους στρατιωτικούς ηγέτες να απειλούν με τη χρήση πολεμικής βίας.


