Ινδονησία: Σεισμός 6,1 βαθμών στη Δυτική Ιάβα

🔎 Deadliest #earthquakes that occurred in recent years within 300km of #Sukabumi (#Indonesia): 21/11/2022 a M5.6 led to 327 casualties, 02/09/2009 a M7.1 led to 81 casualties, and on 15/12/2017 a M6.5 led to 4 casualties. pic.twitter.com/1IhNDE4jiM