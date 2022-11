ΗΠΑ: Αεροπλάνο καρφώθηκε σε πυλώνα υψηλής τάσης

Update (~4a) airplane was removed from tower & placed on ground. Earlier, just after Midnite 2 adult occupants of plane were transported by @MCFRS_EMIHS to area Trauma Center, PEPCO (power utility) assessing & repairing electrical lines, power has been restored to most https://t.co/9Di0UHfP7G pic.twitter.com/FLJvResS3d