Τραγωδία στην Ουγκάντα - 11 νεκρές μαθήτριες από φωτιά σε σχολείο τυφλών

Mothers of some of the children cry at the scene of a fire, at the Salama School for the Blind in Luga village, Mukono district, Uganda Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A police official says 11 children, were killed in the fire at the boarding school.

